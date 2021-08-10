Leadership

For Fearless Leaders, the Journey Never Stops

Truly fearless leaders don't work toward a final destination – they continuously look for new ways to learn and grow while on a journey that never ends.
Next Article

Free Book Preview: Unstoppable

Get a glimpse of how to overcome the mental and physical fatigue that is standing between you and your full potential.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Merchants Fleet
home
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If success really matters to you, then you won’t be content to stay where you are. There has to be growth and progress. You have to face your fears. This is what we usually mean when we talk about becoming a leader or being on a leadership journey.

But I have an issue with the word “journey” the way we use it for development. We tend to think of a journey as having a clear endpoint. So when we slap this word onto leadership, it gives the impression that there’s a final destination where you look a certain expected way, you’re fully mature, and you can always swim with the biggest fish.

In the real world, there’s never a true endpoint to the leadership journey. There’s never a final destination where you can nod your head and say you’re done or that you’re 100% sure you’re prepared for everything. You don’t know what you’re going to end up doing or looking like. The transformation never stops.

Related: Looking Inward Can Make You a Better Leader

Preparedness doesn’t make you fearless. Learning in humility does.

Part of the problem with the way many people approach leadership is that so much of business teaches you to focus so hard on managing risk. Do you have to do this? Of course. But somewhere along the way, we get the message that if we just prepare enough, we’ll know how to solve everything. Preparedness becomes a way for us to deal with all the fear of loss, stress, and uncertainty.

To really be a fearless leader, you have to accept that you won’t always know how to solve everything. You have to admit that there are always going to be situations you didn’t foresee or that you don’t have the right information or resources to handle yet. That’s humility. But then you pick that humility up, commit to change, and let others teach and support you.

As an example, when I made my first global trip, my goal was to help my colleagues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France deal with a growth issue. I had a great, well-thought-out plan for how to move them forward.

Because I thought I knew what to do, I dove right in. But what I hadn’t counted on was the cultural differences being so dramatic. My well-thought-out plan turned into “that’s not how we do it here.” That was a new problem I wasn’t prepared for and didn’t immediately know how to deal with.

In that situation, I suddenly doubted myself. I was afraid of failing. Fortunately, my friend John was along for the ride. He’d traveled the leadership road a little more than me. He helped me smooth out the conflict and communicate my plan better. And by the end of the trip, I’d learned something critical that I knew would help me as I led in the future. If I had just stubbornly acted as if I had nowhere to go in that moment, then I really would have failed.

Related: Five Ways To Evolve As An Entrepreneurial Leader

With plenty of chances to learn, confidence only improves over time

Throughout your career, you can have dozens or even hundreds of these kinds of points where you can absorb insight. But you’re not meant to sit down, put your feet up, and pacify your ego in any of them. Instead, you’re simply meant to see how all those points interconnect and decide where you want to go next. And the more you travel the leadership path, the more comfortable you’ll get with being malleable, both as a leader and in your general life. Uncertainty will lose its bite, you’ll have more faith in your ability to adapt, and fearlessness will come more naturally.

So, hop on the train. It’s not going to stop, but the ride is beautiful.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Developing an Agile Work Culture

Improve Employee Retention By Taking a People-First Approach

Developing an Agile Work Culture

10 Creative Ways to Celebrate Your Employees' Birthdays Remotely

Leadership

3 Ways Leaders With Disabilities Can Leverage Their Resources to Excel