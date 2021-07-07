Walmart Pass, the new home delivery service of the retail chain, is now available in Mexico

July 7, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Walmart Pass is a membership system that will allow you to order free of charge at the supermarket. Without the membership, the shipping price they currently charge is 39 pesos. With Walmart Pass , you can choose a monthly plan of 49 pesos or an annual plan of 499 in which you save 15% compared to the other. Customers who pay for the membership can makeunlimited orders , applicable only for purchases greater than 499 pesos.

The Walmart website has two sections: Same Day and Online Only , the latter that does not have fresh food available. Walmart Pass can only be applied to Same Day orders and for now does not include purchases at Walmart Express.

“The pandemic accelerated the adoption of electronic commerce in the self-service sector, so at Walmart de México y Centroamérica we are committed to offering the best omnichannel shopping experience, to offer our customers the opportunity to buy what they want, when they want and where they want, without friction " commented Ignacio Caride, Senior Vice President of eCommerce.

These are the steps to follow to subscribe:

Go to the website of the Walmart in your country

On the main page you will see the offer of the Walmart Pass, click on the button that says "Subscribe today"

Select the membership you want (monthly or yearly)

Login or create an account

Enter your address. Here it will tell you if they deliver to your home or if your area is not yet available. If Walmart already delivers to your house, you shouldn't have a problem.

Enter your payment method

Clever! You already have your Walmart Pass.