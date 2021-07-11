Keep Your Home or Office at the Perfect Temperature for Productivity

July 11, 2021 3 min read

There's an extensive body of research that shows high temperatures have a deleterious effect on productivity. With temperatures rising every year and heat waves sweeping across the nation throughout the summer, you have to take steps to ensure you're operating at 100 percent. That means finding a way to stay cool. We've rounded up some of the best deals on portable air conditioners on the web to help you stick in your comfort zone.

Rechargeable Handheld Air Conditioner

This no-frills, handheld device offers a fan, air conditioner, and humidifier in one easily rechargeable device. The portable device fits in your backpack, purse, or pocket and is easy to use. Just soak the internal sponge in water, place it in a freezer, and return it back to the device to have portable air all day.

Get the Rechargeable Handheld Air Conditioner for $19.99 (reg. $39), a savings of 49 percent.

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner

This handy, Red Dot Design Award-winning portable air conditioner uses natural evaporative cooling to remove moisture from the air and convert it into cold air. With simple operation, you can take it with you and turn it on anywhere to quickly cool down your space.

Get the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner for $79.99 (reg. $99), a savings of 19 percent.

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge

Upgrade to an EV-500 with a replacement cartridge! The EV-500s cartridges have a large evaporative surface that allows them to be extremely efficient, but the cartridges do need replacing from time to time. Get a backup at the same time you get the machine.

Get the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge for $99 (reg. $128), a savings of 22 percent.

Costway Portable Air Conditioner Cooler Fan Filter Humidify Anion W/ Remote Control

This friendly-looking machine on wheels distributes cool air while simultaneously cleaning it. With a non-compressor system, it cools naturally, efficiently, and inexpensively without power-hungry components. Plus, it can be used as an air purifier, thanks to the anion generator.

Get the Costway Portable Air Conditioner Cooler Fan Filter Humidify Anion W/ Remote Control for $189.99 (reg. $299), a savings of 36 percent.

EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner

Keep cool and save power with this smart portable air conditioner. It combines a humidifier and air conditioner into one device, using natural evaporative cooling to lower the temperature and clean the air. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and other smart home platforms while consuming just 12.5W of power, making it more efficient than other portable ACs and easier to control.

Get the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner for $199 (reg. $269), a savings of 26 percent.

TOSOT Portable Air Conditioner

One of the best portable air conditioners on the market, the TOSOT has earned a 4.3-star rating from Amazon. You can take this lightweight AC with you anywhere and it will deliver a 400 square-foot cooling range to make your space more comfortable. It also has an adjustable timer and reusable filter for conserving energy and saving money.

Get the TOSOT Portable Air Conditioner for $303.99 (reg. $369), a savings of 17 percent.

Prices subject to change.