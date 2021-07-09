You may need a third dose if you had the Pfizer vaccine

July 9, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Thursday, June 8, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer acknowledged that, according to studies, its vaccine against COVID-19 loses efficacy within six months and it may be necessary to reinforce the immunization with a third dose.

According to the report, they lose efficacy within six months, so Pfizer will request authorization from the United States to give a third dose of its biological, which is based on messenger RNA technology.

The firm says that a third injection within 12 months could dramatically increase immunity and give more protection against the most contagious variants of SARSCov2 .

It should be remembered that the Delta variant, which is more contagious, is spreading rapidly around the world, especially among young people, and is now the cause of most new infections in the United States.

A CNN note reports that an Israeli study found that the protective capacity of the vaccine against symptomatic infections is reduced within 6 months after injection.

For its part, El Financiero remarked that although two doses are necessary for most of the available vaccines, much of the planet has not even received the first injection.

Do I have to get the third dose already?

Pfizer's Dr. Mikael Dolsten told the AP that the company's first studies indicate that a person's antibodies rise five to 10 times after a third dose.

However, this idea is just in the study phase, so we must first wait for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue its resolution on whether the third doses are really necessary.