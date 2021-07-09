Vaccines

You may need a third dose if you had the Pfizer vaccine

The pharmacist acknowledged that her immunization loses effectiveness within six months.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Thursday, June 8, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer acknowledged that, according to studies, its vaccine against COVID-19 loses efficacy within six months and it may be necessary to reinforce the immunization with a third dose.

According to the report, they lose efficacy within six months, so Pfizer will request authorization from the United States to give a third dose of its biological, which is based on messenger RNA technology.

The firm says that a third injection within 12 months could dramatically increase immunity and give more protection against the most contagious variants of SARSCov2 .

It should be remembered that the Delta variant, which is more contagious, is spreading rapidly around the world, especially among young people, and is now the cause of most new infections in the United States.

A CNN note reports that an Israeli study found that the protective capacity of the vaccine against symptomatic infections is reduced within 6 months after injection.

For its part, El Financiero remarked that although two doses are necessary for most of the available vaccines, much of the planet has not even received the first injection.

Do I have to get the third dose already?

Pfizer's Dr. Mikael Dolsten told the AP that the company's first studies indicate that a person's antibodies rise five to 10 times after a third dose.

However, this idea is just in the study phase, so we must first wait for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue its resolution on whether the third doses are really necessary.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Vaccines

How do I register to get vaccinated if I am 30 years old or older?

Vaccines

Mexico Authorizes Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Vaccine

Vaccines

This robot will tell you when and how to get vaccinated. We tell you how to 'talk' to him.