The Mexican startup Social Piper wins the global challenge organized by Santander

Social Piper is a solution based on Artificial Intelligence for social networks, which allows small businesses to use these platforms to boost their growth, but without requiring the large investments that work with agencies or expensive tools implies.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Mexican startup Social Piper was one of the winners of the Santander X Global Challenge I Helping Businesses Prosper, launched by the bank worldwide, to find innovative and scalable solutions to improve the digitization and efficiency of small and medium-sized companies, therefore that will receive 10,000 euros, in addition to consultancies, and dissemination.

Social Piper

Social Piper's winning proposal consists of a solution based on Artificial Intelligence for social networks, which allows small companies to use these platforms to boost their growth, but without requiring the large investments that working with agencies or current tools in the market implies. , which are expensive for these types of companies.

Photo: Piper Social Team. Courtesy

Three Mexican teams competed for the prizes among the 20 finalists from 11 countries, within this global challenge launched by Santander X and Oxentia Foundation. Social Piper as the winner, in addition to financial support, will receive specialized mentoring for the intellectual protection of its solution provided by Oxentia Foundation, promotion, and will be able to present its development to Fintech Station, Banco Santander's open innovation team.

This challenge, convened through the Santander X entrepreneurship platform, had two categories: Scaleup that currently markets a product and / or service with sales income above 500,000 euros; and Startup that is legally constituted, currently markets a product and / or service, and whose annual income does not exceed 500,000 euros.

