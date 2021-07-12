China Cyberspace Administration Orders 25 Didi Apps to be Removed

July 12, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A few days ago, the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered private transport company, Didi Global, to withdraw its 25 applications from digital stores due to serious violations of security regulations, mainly those that prohibit the collection of personal data.

As reported by the Associated Press, the cyberspace regulatory body found "serious violation" in the way in which the company used personal information, without giving more details. As a consequence, the company will not be allowed to receive new clients until the investigation is completed.

Related: China's Didi Chuxing prepares for IPO on U.S. exchange

Existing users can still order travel and other services because they downloaded the apps before the decision. This forces companies like Apple and smartphone makers Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi to remove DiDi from their platforms.

Didi was going public on the New York Stock Exchange when the Chinese regulator began its investigations and ordered them to withdraw. This has caused the corporation to lose around $21.5 billion in market value.