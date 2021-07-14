Finance

5 “Unknown” Cryptocurrencies Leading Profitability In 2021

Beyond flagship tokens such as ethereum or litecoin, some unknown cryptocurrencies have accumulated some juicy profitability in the last 6 months, acc...
Next Article
5 “Unknown” Cryptocurrencies Leading Profitability In 2021
Image credit: TheDigitalArtist / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Beyond flagship tokens such as ethereum or litecoin, some unknown cryptocurrencies have accumulated some juicy profitability in the last 6 months, according to The Wallet and CoinCodex data.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

It is not about blowing the roof off in terms of earnings, but it is difficult to find listed securities capable of reaching such levels. This is some piece of key information, bearing in mind that the crypto rollercoaster has dispelled some operators from the market.

The 5 Most Profitable Unknown Cryptocurrencies

So, which are the 5 most profitable cryptocurrencies so far in the last 6 months, and how much would investors have made by investing $1,000?

TerraUSD: 14,893% Profitability in the Last 6 Months

UST (TerraUSD) is the most outstanding, having accumulated profitability of 14,893% in the last 6 months. This means that out of a $1,000 investment, people would have been able to earn more than $1.4 million.

Content Value Network (CVNT): 9,883% Profitability in the Last 6 months

Content Value Network Token (CVNT) is an alternative currency that is not receiving coverage at the moment, and it promotes itself as a decentralized content distribution platform. CVNT has shot up 9,883% in the last 6 months, which means that if you had invested $1,000, you could have pocketed more than $162,000.

Telcoin: 5,231% Profitability in the Last 6 Months

According to The Wallet, Telcoin is an Ethereum-based decentralized cryptocurrency built to unite crypto, blockchain, and the telecommunications industry. Its Telecoin ecosystem uses TEL to make payments on e-commerce websites. The price of Telcoin has gone from $0.000186 to $0.0033 today. The result? You would have won about $50,000.

Polygon (MATIC): 3,137% Profitability in the Last 6 Months

Polygon is another of the virtual currencies that have not stopped rising so far this year with accumulated profitability of more than 3,137% in the last 6 months. In February Polygon started supporting additional solutions to reduce costs. This means that a $1,000 investment would have yielded about $36,900 in earnings.

Wootrade: 2,471% Profitability in the Last 6 Months

Wootrade can be considered a trading solution that seeks to provide investors with a high level of liquidity, according to The Wallet. Wootrade Network (WOO) is the 142nd largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, valued at $294.6 billion. Its profitability in these 6 months has shot up 2,168%. Therefore, had you invested $1,000, you would have been able to earn about $24,500.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises