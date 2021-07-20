Protect Your Browsing While Working From Home with VPN Unlimited

July 20, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A majority of Americans are still working from home, and it's a trend that seems like it will continue for the foreseeable future. If you're running your business on your home network or from coffee shop Wi-Fi, you have to make sure that you're protecting your data. You have no idea who might be snooping on you, which is why you likely need a high-quality VPN like KeepSolid VPN Unlimited to protect your browsing.

VPN Unlimited is one of the top-rated VPNs on the market, having earned a rare "Outstanding" rating from PC Mag. Tech.Co writes, "From its simple interface to its genuinely practical features, VPN Unlimited has plenty to recommend it.”

No matter where you're browsing, you'll be able to do so privately and without speed or bandwidth limits. With more than 400 VPN servers in more than 80 locations globally, as well as a variety of VPN protocols, VPN Unlimited allows you to bypass geographical restrictions while you're browsing and maintain elite security. There are special servers dedicated to US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+, and HBO, making it the perfect VPN for the traveling entrepreneur. Plus, with handy features like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests, and Favorite Servers, the user experience is seamless and easy for anyone.

More than 10 million people have entrusted their online protection to VPN Unlimited because it offers military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, along with user-friendly features, and a strict no-logging policy that ensures your data is kept private even from them. That's why it has become one of the top-rated VPN solutions on the market and why it's a must-have for any entrepreneur.

Browse smarter and safer while you're working on public Wi-Fi. Normally $199, you can get lifetime access to VPN Unlimited as well as a $30 store credit for just $39 right now.

