When do the Olympics start?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies.

The wait is over! After being postponed due to the SASRCov2 coronavirus pandemic , the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games open this week. We tell you when the inauguration is and how long the Olympic fair will last.

A year later, but this week the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start

In the 124 years of existence of the Olympic joust, they had only been held twice: by the two world wars. However, COVID-19 forced the Olympic Games to be put on hiatus, but at last the Olympic Games return this week.

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach and the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe announced on March 24, 2020 that the Olympics would be postponed for one year due to the health emergency.

When is the opening of the Olympic Games

The official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held on July 23 at 6 a.m. (Mexico City time), although soccer and softball matches will take place on July 21 and 22.

The sporting match will end on Sunday, August 8.

According to the IOC, the opening and closing ceremonies will be at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Where to watch the Olympics

You will be able to see the meetings on the internet and on open television. The rights of free transmission over the internet are held by MARCA Claro and Claro Sports (América Móvil) through its YouTube channel for 16 countries in Latin America:

Argentina

Bolivia

Colombia

chili

Costa Rica

Ecuador

The Savior

Guatemala

Honduras

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Dominican Republic

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

In Mexico, some meetings will also be broadcast on Televisa and TV Azteca.

When do Mexicans compete?

This is the agenda of Mexican athletes in Tokyo 2020.

Friday July 23

Rowing: Kenya Lettuce | Scull Individual | Preliminaries | 7:30 PM (Thursday 22)

Kenya Lettuce | Scull Individual | Preliminaries | 7:30 PM (Thursday 22) Archery: Aída Román, Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Luis Álvarez | Classification | 7:00 PM (Thursday 22)

Saturday July 24

Badminton: Lino Muñoz and Haramara Gaitán | Singles Group Stage | 8:30 PM (Friday 23rd) / 6:30 AM

Lino Muñoz and Haramara Gaitán | Singles Group Stage | 8:30 PM (Friday 23rd) / 6:30 AM Archery: Mixed Team | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Friday 23rd)

Mixed Team | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Friday 23rd) Artistic Gymnastics: Daniel Corral | All Around Classification | 8:00 PM (Friday 23rd)

Daniel Corral | All Around Classification | 8:00 PM (Friday 23rd) Tennis: Giuliana Olmos and Renata Zarazúa | Doubles | 8:00 PM (Friday 23rd)

Giuliana Olmos and Renata Zarazúa | Doubles | 8:00 PM (Friday 23rd) Cycling: Eder Frayre | Route | 9:00 PM (Friday 23rd)

Eder Frayre | Route | 9:00 PM (Friday 23rd) Boxing: Brianda Cruz | 69 kg | 9:30 PM (Friday 23rd)

Brianda Cruz | 69 kg | 9:30 PM (Friday 23rd) Softball: Mexico vs United States | First Round | 00:30 AM

Mexico vs United States | First Round | 00:30 AM Equestrian: Martha Fernanda del Valle / Beduino Lam | First Round Training | 3:00 AM

Sunday July 25

Sports Shooting: Gabriela Rodríguez (Skeet) and Edson Ramírez | 7:00 PM / 11:00 PM (Saturday 24)

Gabriela Rodríguez (Skeet) and Edson Ramírez | 7:00 PM / 11:00 PM (Saturday 24) Archery: Women's Team | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Saturday 24)

Women's Team | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Saturday 24) Artistic Gymnastics: Alexa Moreno | All Around Classification | 8:30 PM (Saturday 24)

Alexa Moreno | All Around Classification | 8:30 PM (Saturday 24) Cycling: Yareli Salazar | Route | 9:00 PM (Saturday 24)

Yareli Salazar | Route | 9:00 PM (Saturday 24) Boxing: Rogelio Romero | 81 kg | 11:30 PM (Saturday 24)

Rogelio Romero | 81 kg | 11:30 PM (Saturday 24) Sail: Demita Vega (RS: X), Ignacio Berenguer (RS: X) and Elena Oetling (Radial Laser) | 10:00 PM (Saturday 24)

Demita Vega (RS: X), Ignacio Berenguer (RS: X) and Elena Oetling (Radial Laser) | 10:00 PM (Saturday 24) Slalom rafting: Sofia Reinoso | K1 Qualifiers | 00:00 AM

Sofia Reinoso | K1 Qualifiers | 00:00 AM Diving: Dolores Hernandez and Carolina Mendoza | 3 m synchronized | 1:00 AM

Dolores Hernandez and Carolina Mendoza | 3 m synchronized | 1:00 AM Equestrian: Martha Fernanda del Valle / Beduino Lam | Second Round Training | 3:00 AM

Martha Fernanda del Valle / Beduino Lam | Second Round Training | 3:00 AM Swimming: Melissa Rodríguez | Preliminary 100 m breaststroke | 6:00 AM

Melissa Rodríguez | Preliminary 100 m breaststroke | 6:00 AM Weightlifting: Jonathan Muñoz | 67 kg | 6:00 AM

Jonathan Muñoz | 67 kg | 6:00 AM Soccer: Mexico vs Japan | Group Phase | 6:00 AM

Mexico vs Japan | Group Phase | 6:00 AM Softball: Mexico vs Italy | First Round | 6:00 AM

Monday July 26

Triathlon: Crisanto Grajales and Irving Pérez | Individual | 4:30 PM (Sunday 25)

Crisanto Grajales and Irving Pérez | Individual | 4:30 PM (Sunday 25) Sports Shooting: Gabriela Rodríguez | Eliminatory Skeet | 7:00 PM (Sunday 25)

Gabriela Rodríguez | Eliminatory Skeet | 7:00 PM (Sunday 25) Fencing: Diego Cervantes | Foil | Eliminatory | 7:00 PM (Sunday 25)

Diego Cervantes | Foil | Eliminatory | 7:00 PM (Sunday 25) Beach Volleyball: Josué Gaxiola and José Luis Rubio | Group Phase | 8:00 PM (Sunday 25)

Josué Gaxiola and José Luis Rubio | Group Phase | 8:00 PM (Sunday 25) Badminton: Lino Muñoz | Group Phase | 0:00 PM (Sunday 25)

Lino Muñoz | Group Phase | 0:00 PM (Sunday 25) Sail: Demita Vega (RS: X), Ignacio Berenguer (RS: X) and Elena Oetling (Radial Laser) | 10:00 PM (Sunday 25)

Demita Vega (RS: X), Ignacio Berenguer (RS: X) and Elena Oetling (Radial Laser) | 10:00 PM (Sunday 25) Diving: Diego Balleza and Kevin Berlin | 10 m synchronized | 1:00 AM

Diego Balleza and Kevin Berlin | 10 m synchronized | 1:00 AM Cycling: Gerardo Ulloa | Cross Country | 1:00 AM

Gerardo Ulloa | Cross Country | 1:00 AM Weightlifting: Ana Gabriela López | 55 kg | 6:00 AM

Ana Gabriela López | 55 kg | 6:00 AM Softball: Mexico vs Australia | First Round | 6:00 AM

Tuesday July 27

Triathlon: Claudia Rivas and Cecilia Pérez | Individual | 4:30 PM (Monday 26)

Claudia Rivas and Cecilia Pérez | Individual | 4:30 PM (Monday 26) Archery: Aída Román, Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Luis Álvarez | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Monday 26)

Aída Román, Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Luis Álvarez | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Monday 26) Badminton: Haramara Gaitán | Singles | Group Phase | 11:00 PM (Monday 26)

Haramara Gaitán | Singles | Group Phase | 11:00 PM (Monday 26) Taekwondo: Briseida Acosta (+67 kg) and Carlos Sansores (+80 kg) | 8:00 PM (Monday 26)

Briseida Acosta (+67 kg) and Carlos Sansores (+80 kg) | 8:00 PM (Monday 26) Boxing: Esmeralda Falcón (60 kg) | 9:00 PM (Monday 26)

Esmeralda Falcón (60 kg) | 9:00 PM (Monday 26) Judo: Prisca Awiti | 63 kg | 9:00 PM (Monday 26)

Prisca Awiti | 63 kg | 9:00 PM (Monday 26) Sailing: Juan Ignacio Pérez (Finn) and Elena Oetling (Radial Laser) | 10:00 PM (Monday 26)

Juan Ignacio Pérez (Finn) and Elena Oetling (Radial Laser) | 10:00 PM (Monday 26) Cycling: Daniela Campuzano | Cross Country | 1:00 AM

Daniela Campuzano | Cross Country | 1:00 AM Diving: Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez | 10 m synchronized | 1:00 AM

Wednesday July 28

Sports Shooting: Alejandra Ramírez and Jorge Orozco | Classification Pit | 7:00 PM (Tuesday 27th)

Alejandra Ramírez and Jorge Orozco | Classification Pit | 7:00 PM (Tuesday 27th) Archery: Aída Román, Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Luis Álvarez | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Tuesday 27th)

Aída Román, Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Luis Álvarez | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Tuesday 27th) Cycling: Yareli Acevedo | Time trial | 9:30 PM (Tuesday 27th)

Yareli Acevedo | Time trial | 9:30 PM (Tuesday 27th) Sailing: Demita Vega (RS: X), Ignacio Berenguer (RS: X) and Juan Ignacio Pérez (Finn) | 10:00 PM (Tuesday 27th)

Demita Vega (RS: X), Ignacio Berenguer (RS: X) and Juan Ignacio Pérez (Finn) | 10:00 PM (Tuesday 27th) Diving: Yahel Castillo and Juan Manuel Celaya | 3 m synchronized | 1:00 AM

Yahel Castillo and Juan Manuel Celaya | 3 m synchronized | 1:00 AM Swimming: Melissa Rodríguez (100 m breaststroke) and Ángel Martínez (200 m combined) | 5:00 AM

Melissa Rodríguez (100 m breaststroke) and Ángel Martínez (200 m combined) | 5:00 AM Weightlifting: Jorge Cárdenas | 73 kg | 6:00 AM

Jorge Cárdenas | 73 kg | 6:00 AM Soccer: Mexico vs South Africa | Group Phase | 6:30 A.M

Thursday July 29

Golf: Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz | First Round | 5:30 PM (Wednesday 28th)

Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz | First Round | 5:30 PM (Wednesday 28th) Sports Shooting: Alejandra Ramírez and Jorge Orozco | Classification Pit | 7:00 PM (Wednesday 28th)

Alejandra Ramírez and Jorge Orozco | Classification Pit | 7:00 PM (Wednesday 28th) Archery: Aída Román, Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Luis Álvarez | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Wednesday 28th)

Aída Román, Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Luis Álvarez | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Wednesday 28th) Sailing: Demita Vega (RS: X), Ignacio Berenguer (RS: X), Juan Ignacio Pérez (Finn) and Elena Oetling (Radial Laser) | 10:00 PM (Wednesday 28th)

Demita Vega (RS: X), Ignacio Berenguer (RS: X), Juan Ignacio Pérez (Finn) and Elena Oetling (Radial Laser) | 10:00 PM (Wednesday 28th) Beach Volleyball: Josué Gaxiola and José Luis Rubio | Group Phase | 2:00 A.M

Friday July 30

Golf: Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz | Second Round | 5:30 PM (Thursday 29)

Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz | Second Round | 5:30 PM (Thursday 29) Athletics: Edgar Rivera (High Jump) and Laura Galván (5,000 m) | 7:00 PM (Thursday 29) / 5:00 AM

Edgar Rivera (High Jump) and Laura Galván (5,000 m) | 7:00 PM (Thursday 29) / 5:00 AM Archery: Aída Román, Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Luis Álvarez | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Thursday 29)

Aída Román, Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Luis Álvarez | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Thursday 29) Candle: Elena Oetling (Radial Laser) | 10:00 PM (Thursday 29)

Elena Oetling (Radial Laser) | 10:00 PM (Thursday 29) Baseball: Mexico vs Dominican Republic | First Round | 10:00 PM (Thursday 29)

Mexico vs Dominican Republic | First Round | 10:00 PM (Thursday 29) Trampoline Gymnastics: Dafne Navarro | Classification | 11:00 PM (Thursday 29)

Dafne Navarro | Classification | 11:00 PM (Thursday 29) Diving: Arantxa Chávez and Arantza Vázquez | 3 m individual | 1:00 AM

Arantxa Chávez and Arantza Vázquez | 3 m individual | 1:00 AM Swimming: Gabriel Castaño | 50 m free | 5:00 AM

Saturday July 31

Golf: Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz | Third Round | 5:30 PM (Friday 30th)

Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz | Third Round | 5:30 PM (Friday 30th) Triathlon: Mixed Team | 5:30 PM (Friday 30th)

Mixed Team | 5:30 PM (Friday 30th) Sports Shooting: Mixed Team | Classification Pit | 7:00 PM (Friday 30th)

Mixed Team | Classification Pit | 7:00 PM (Friday 30th) Athletics: Tonatiu López | 800 m | 7:00 PM (Friday 30th)

Tonatiu López | 800 m | 7:00 PM (Friday 30th) Archery: Luis Álvarez | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Friday 30th)

Luis Álvarez | Eliminatory | 7:30 PM (Friday 30th) Baseball: Mexico vs Japan | First Round | 10:00 PM (Friday 30th)

Mexico vs Japan | First Round | 10:00 PM (Friday 30th) Sailing: Juan Ignacio Pérez | Finn | 10:00 PM (Friday 30th)

Juan Ignacio Pérez | Finn | 10:00 PM (Friday 30th) Diving: Arantxa Chávez and Arantza Vázquez | 3 m individual | 1:00 AM

Arantxa Chávez and Arantza Vázquez | 3 m individual | 1:00 AM Beach Volleyball: Josué Gaxiola and José Luis Rubio | Group Phase | 1:00 AM

Sunday August 1

Golf: Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz | Fourth Round | 5:30 PM (Saturday 31st)

Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz | Fourth Round | 5:30 PM (Saturday 31st) Sailing: Juan Ignacio Pérez | Finn | 1:00 AM

Juan Ignacio Pérez | Finn | 1:00 AM Weightlifting: Aremi Fuentes | 76 kg | 6:00 AM

Monday August 2

Athletics: Diego del Real (Hammer Throw) and Laura Galván (1,500 m) | 7:00 PM (Sunday 1)

Diego del Real (Hammer Throw) and Laura Galván (1,500 m) | 7:00 PM (Sunday 1) Sports Shooting: José Luis Sánchez | Rifle 3 Positions | 9:30 PM (Sunday 1)

José Luis Sánchez | Rifle 3 Positions | 9:30 PM (Sunday 1) Fights: Alfonso Leyva | Greco-Roman 77 kg | 9:30 PM (Sunday 1)

Alfonso Leyva | Greco-Roman 77 kg | 9:30 PM (Sunday 1) Diving: Rommel Pacheco and Osmar Olvera | 3 m individual | 1:00 AM

Rommel Pacheco and Osmar Olvera | 3 m individual | 1:00 AM Cycling: Daniela Gaxiola and Yuli Verdugo | Team Speed Classification | 1:30 AM

Daniela Gaxiola and Yuli Verdugo | Team Speed Classification | 1:30 AM Artistic Swimming: Nuria Diosdado and Johana Jiménez | Free Routine Duet | 5:30 AM

Tuesday, August 3

Athletics: Paola Morán | 400 m | 7:45 PM (Monday 2nd)

Paola Morán | 400 m | 7:45 PM (Monday 2nd) Equestrian: Eugenio Garza / Armani SL Z, Manuel González / Hortensia Van de Leeuwerk, Enrique González / Chacna and Patricio Pasquel / Babel | Individual Jumping Classification | 5:00 AM

Eugenio Garza / Armani SL Z, Manuel González / Hortensia Van de Leeuwerk, Enrique González / Chacna and Patricio Pasquel / Babel | Individual Jumping Classification | 5:00 AM Artistic Swimming: Nuria Diosdado and Johana Jiménez | Duet Technical Routine | 5:30 AM

Wednesday August 4

Golf: Gaby López and María Fassi | First Round | 5:30 PM (Tuesday 3)

Gaby López and María Fassi | First Round | 5:30 PM (Tuesday 3) Fights: Jane Valencia | Free 57 kg | 9:00 PM (Tuesday 3)

Jane Valencia | Free 57 kg | 9:00 PM (Tuesday 3) Diving: Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez | 10 m individual | 1:00 AM

Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez | 10 m individual | 1:00 AM Cycling: Daniela Gaxiola and Yuli Verdugo | Keirin First Round | 2:00 A.M

Thursday 5th August

Open Water: Daniel Delgadillo | 10 km | 4:30 PM (Wednesday 4th)

Daniel Delgadillo | 10 km | 4:30 PM (Wednesday 4th) Golf: Gaby López and María Fassi | Second Round | 5:30 PM (Wednesday 4th)

Gaby López and María Fassi | Second Round | 5:30 PM (Wednesday 4th) Modern Pentathlon: Mariana Arceo, Mayan Oliver, Duilio Carrillo and Álvaro Sandoval | 11:00 PM (Wednesday 4th) / 2:30 AM

Mariana Arceo, Mayan Oliver, Duilio Carrillo and Álvaro Sandoval | 11:00 PM (Wednesday 4th) / 2:30 AM Athletics: Jesús Tadeo, Andrés Olivas and Noel Chama | 20 km walk | 2:30 AM

Friday August 6

Athletics: Isaac Palma, Horacio Nava, José Leyver (50 km walk), Alegna González, Ilse Guerrero, Valeria Ortuño (20 km walk) | 3:30 PM (Thursday 5th) / 2:30 AM

Isaac Palma, Horacio Nava, José Leyver (50 km walk), Alegna González, Ilse Guerrero, Valeria Ortuño (20 km walk) | 3:30 PM (Thursday 5th) / 2:30 AM Golf: Gaby López and María Fassi | Third Round | 5:30 PM (Thursday 5th)

Gaby López and María Fassi | Third Round | 5:30 PM (Thursday 5th) Rhythmic Gymnastics: Rut Castillo | All Around | 8:20 PM (Thursday 5th)

Rut Castillo | All Around | 8:20 PM (Thursday 5th) Modern Pentathlon: Mariana Arceo and Mayan Oliver | Individual | 00:30 AM

Mariana Arceo and Mayan Oliver | Individual | 00:30 AM Diving: Iván García and Andrés Villarreal | 10 m individual | 1:00 AM

Iván García and Andrés Villarreal | 10 m individual | 1:00 AM Cycling: Daniela Gaxiola and Yuli Verdugo | Individual Speed | 2:00 A.M

Daniela Gaxiola and Yuli Verdugo | Individual Speed | 2:00 A.M Equestrian: Equipment | Classification | 5:00 AM

Saturday August 7

Athletics: Andrea Ramírez, Úrsula Sánchez and Daniela Torres | Marathon | 5:00 PM (Friday 6th)

Andrea Ramírez, Úrsula Sánchez and Daniela Torres | Marathon | 5:00 PM (Friday 6th) Golf: Gaby López and María Fassi | Fourth Round | 5:30 PM (Friday 6th)

Gaby López and María Fassi | Fourth Round | 5:30 PM (Friday 6th) Modern Pentathlon: Álvaro Sandoval and Duilio Carrillo | Individual | 00:30 AM

Sunday August 8

Athletics: Juan Joel Pacheco, Jesús Arturo Esparza and José Luis Santana | Marathon | 5:00 PM (Saturday 7th)

Juan Joel Pacheco, Jesús Arturo Esparza and José Luis Santana | Marathon | 5:00 PM (Saturday 7th) Cycling: Victoria Velasco | Omnium | 8:00 PM (Saturday 7th)

What time does El Tri play in Tokyo?

If you want to support the Tricolor (and know if the National Team will play at dawn), these are the dates and times of the matches of the Under 23 national team led by Jaime Lozano at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

Mexico was drawn in Group A along with Japan, South Africa and France.

July 22: Mexico vs France | 03:00 hours | Tokyo Stadium

Mexico vs France | 03:00 hours | Tokyo Stadium July 25: Mexico vs Japan | 06:00 hours | Saitama Stadium

Mexico vs Japan | 06:00 hours | Saitama Stadium July 26: Mexico vs South Africa | 06:30 hours | Sapporo dome

Let's hope that Mexico's youth team will repeat the triumph they achieved in London 2012!

Will there be an audience in the stands?

Despite progress with vaccination against COVID-19, the health emergency continues (even with some countries like Mexico experiencing a third wave of infections). For this reason, it was announced that the Olympics will not have a foreign audience at sports events. That is, the Japanese will be able to attend, but not foreign tourists.

This agreement was announced by the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan.

In addition, Japan published a rule book or Playbook Tokyo 2020 with the measures that athletes and their teams must follow.

How many sporting events will there be in Tokyo?

This edition of the Olympics will have a total of 30 sports divided into 50 different disciplines. These meetings will be held at 42 venues.

This year, surfing, karate, skateboarding and climbing sports competitions will be held for the first time, as well as the return of baseball and softball.