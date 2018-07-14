4 questions to ask yourself before raising capital

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Although Mexico is a country that is consolidating in terms of investments, with around 110 private equity firms gathered in the Mexican Association of Private Capital ( AMEXCAP ), closing a deal with investors continues to be one of the heaviest tasks for entrepreneurs .

Many investors are constantly besieged by entrepreneurs who claim to have the following Facebook, Twitter or Instagram in their hands; a project that promises to change everything in disruptive ways. The reality is that most of those startups will eventually die.

In the United States, 9 out of 10 startups fail to survive, while in Mexico 75% of new businesses fail before they are two years old, according to the Center for the Development of Business Competitiveness.

Investors know perfectly well the high death rates of new projects and are experts at measuring risk, which is why courting them is often difficult.

So that you are not caught off guard, here are some key elements to keep in mind before reaching out to an investor.

These are some key questions to ask yourself before approaching to seek investment:

1. How much money do you need and for what?

Before reaching an investor, you must be clear about how much money you have, how much you need and what you will use it for. If you do not know the status of your own company or do not have plans for the future detailed enough to answer these questions in depth, you will sound the alarm of investors.

"If you ask for a lot of money compared to the value of your company, then the dilution will be very large and as an investor you don't want that, because an entrepreneur who does not own his own company does not have a reason to commit to his business", said Jorge González Gasque, CEO of G2 Consultores and specialist in startups.

Above all, you must bear in mind that the investor will be interested in hearing how much your company can grow with the money from his investment, as well as what this growth will mean for him.

Standing in front of an investor without the most basic information about your company and what you hope to get out of the investment is like going to war without weapons. You will only damage your reputation and have wasted a valuable opportunity.

2. What alternatives do you have?

Depending on the amount of money you need, it will be the type of fund or investor that you should approach. If they are small amounts, between 100 thousand and one million pesos consider investor angels. From 1 million to $ 5, angel syndicates or small seed mutual funds. More than $ 5 million pesos to even 50 million, then a venture capital is what you are looking for. For investments of more than 50 million pesos then look for an international investment fund or a set of local funds.

It also takes into account that not only the amount of investments varies, but also the investment thesis. There are investment funds that only support technology-based companies with a clear social purpose, only ecological projects, etc.

You should know the profile of the investor you are looking to approach, as this ensures that the fund will help you not only with money, but with their experience and vision.

3. How much value can you generate with the investment?

It is essential that you have a business plan prepared to demonstrate what your company can do. According to a study by Babson College, companies with a business plan doubled their capital in the first 12 months compared to those with one.

Investors expect you to know in detail your potential market, your growth capacity, the cost of acquiring new customers and the most important metrics about the health of your company. Above all, investors are interested in hearing the value that you can generate in your company with their investment.

The issue of the value generated with each investment is very delicate. If the objectives are not met and the desired traction for the business is not generated, the next round of investment, which in theory should be for a greater amount, will be much more difficult to raise.

4. How solid is your pitch?

A good pitch is important, but beyond the passion that you can transmit, the investor is interested in knowing how good the business opportunity is and how solid your startup is.

There are entrepreneurs who are not so good at pitching, rambling or using a lot of fillers, but this does not mean that they do not have a solid business project. On the other hand, there are excellent sellers who sweeten the ear of investors, but with hardly viable projects.

"As an investor, you care about soft skills, of course, but technical knowledge matters more, in the fundamentals of your business, if your business plan makes sense and the numbers are consistent and speak of traction and profitability," added González Gasque.

A pitch is something very subjective, and although it is important that there is clear communication and generate empathy, it is also necessary to verify that the business is viable and has the potential for a great impact.

It also helps to include a prototype, contracts closed with the client, growth statistics and in general anything that can convince investors that your project has some traction and promises.