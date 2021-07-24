Facebook Ads

Every Entrepreneur Should Know How to Use Facebook Ads

Learn how Facebook Ads can help your business grow.
Every Entrepreneur Should Know How to Use Facebook Ads
Image credit: Will Francis/Unsplash

Digital marketing is changing rapidly and it can be difficult to stay on the cutting edge. One stalwart, however, is Facebook Ads. Attracting nearly 3 billion monthly users, this social media giant isn't going anywhere and if you want to make an impression in the digital space, you'll need to know how to use this valuable technology. Whether you're looking to earn a little extra money by running ads as a side hustle or you want to give your business an advantage in the marketplace, Facebook Ads, The Complete Course can help you become a Facebook pro. It's on sale for just $19.99. 

This nine-hour course is taught by Warrick Kilmaytys (4.2/5 instructor rating). Klimaytys cut his teeth as a computer technician in the military before becoming a serial learner in civilian life. Self-taught on Facebooks Ads, he knows exactly how to make sure the information sticks.

In this course, you'll discover real-life advertising strategies that work effectively. Starting with the absolute basics, you'll learn how to create and optimize a Facebook business page, set up a Facebook Ads account, and start thinking about the set-ups and results of real-world Facebook Ads. From there, you'll learn a step-by-step ad creation and optimization process that has been proven to work for all kinds of clients. You'll also learn how to attract and manage leads for businesses with lead generation campaigns and understand how to build custom and lookalike audiences to broaden your campaign reach. Whether you're just trying to raise brand awareness or turn the massive Facebook audience into buying customers, this course will help you achieve your goals.

Your business can't thrive online without a strong presence on Facebook. Become the Facebook Ads manager your business needs with help from Facebook Ads, The Complete Course. Normally $200, you can get it for 90 percent off at just $19.99 today.

