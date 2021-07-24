Side Hustle

Harness the E-commerce Boom with This Shopify Course

Learn how to launch and grow a side hustle business on Shopify.
Harness the E-commerce Boom with This Shopify Course
Image credit: Roberto Cortese/Unsplash

Shopify has completely changed the world of e-commerce, making it easier for anybody to open up an online store. Whether you're an established brick-and-mortar brand or you have a compelling new product idea, Shopify allows you to build an online store and seamlessly manage your entire online selling business with one platform. The average Shopify store makes $87 per customer, proving its viability for just about everyone, not just the top 10 percent of sellers.

If you're considering starting an online store or you want to diversify your business's offerings, check out The Complete Shopify Store Creation Course Bundle. Valued at $1400, it's now available for just $24.99. 

This seven-course bundle includes nearly 50 hours of training from Shopify and eCommerce experts like Yassin Marco (4.2/5 instructor rating), Bryan Guerra (4.3/5 rating), and Jono Farrington (4.1/5 rating). 

The comprehensive bundle starts you off with an introduction to Shopify and eCommerce in general. You'll learn how to build a Shopify store from scratch and understand how to improve your store and add different elements. You'll also learn how to use other platforms like Amazon FBA, WooCommerce, Alibaba, and more to further your eCommerce goals.

From there, you'll delve into more advanced Shopify topics like mastering the technical background required to automate your online store. You'll learn how to identify highly profitable products on Aliexpress for dropshipping, write great product descriptions, create highly converting subscription landing pages with Mailchimp, understand color branding, and much more. There's also a Shopify SEO course to help you improve Google rankings, traffic, and sales, and a specific guide on how to launch and scale a clothing store on Shopify.

Become an eCommerce pro and start earning money through a Shopify store. Right now, The Complete Shopify Store Creation Course Bundle is on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

