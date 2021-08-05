5 Authors Whose Wisdom Can Help Get You Unstuck

August 5, 2021 5 min read

Everybody hits a rough patch now and then. It could be a major life event, like a death in the family or job loss. Or maybe it’s just a speed bump like becoming an empty nester that makes you think, “Could now be a good time for a personal reinvention?” Whatever your reason for wanting to alter your future, you can always trust well-sourced books to offer advice, been-there-and-done-that stories and wisdom.

In fact, reading about others’ ideas and reflections can spur you on to make small or big changes. Below are five authors whose recent works outline various ways to come out stronger, even if you’ve been put through a tough gauntlet. Check them out and make sure to jot down the recommendations that resonate most with you right now.

1. Nolan Garrett — F*ck Me Running (a Business)!

When you’re a self-proclaimed “failure expert,” you have some tales to tell. Nolan Garrett’s rise to successful entrepreneurship almost didn’t happen. In fact, he hit muddy patch after muddy patch. Now, he’s on a mission to make sure others avoid the pitfalls that made his path harder while making him a stronger person.

Throughout F*ck Me Running (a Business)!, Garrett presents compelling arguments aimed at CEOs and founders. However, you don’t have to dream about becoming your own boss to get an education. Case in point: He focuses on guiding readers to find their inner leader. By capturing your true leadership abilities and harnessing your unique skills, you could move past the doldrums and toward your dreams.

2. Joe Valley — The EXITpreneur’s Playbook

Starting a business is one thing. Saying goodbye is another. Knowing how to end a personal relationship with a company takes more planning than you might have realized. Yet as you’ll discover when cruising through The EXITpreneur’s Playbook, many of the “exit” lessons Joe Valley discusses can apply to your own regeneration.

Take the art of negotiating, for example. You may need to renegotiate with others in order to get unstuck. This could include anyone from a demanding boss to a beloved significant other. Understanding how to negotiate for what you need will set you up for success, and knowing when to make your definitive exit will set you apart from the rest.

3. Punit Dhillon — Catapult

As a child, Punit Dhillon nearly died while swimming. Rather than take the experience as a sign to stay away from water, he leaned into swimming and ended up competing as an Ironman. In Catapult, Dhillon promotes movement and positivity over fear. You’ll feel overjoyed for him as you page through his achievements, and uncover his 10 principles for living with purpose and for pleasure.

Even if you feel like you can’t take another step forward, pick up this book. It’ll encourage you to tap into your inner corporate athlete and turn obstacles into opportunities. Quite honestly, it might be the book that finally gets you off the coach and propels you to your next plateau.

4. Mi Kyung Kim — Reboot: Your Covid-19 Quick-Start Guide to Life, Work and Hope

Among Korean professionals, Mi Kyung Kim was a hot ticket on the keynote circle prior to the global pandemic. When the coronavirus hit, she used the time to regroup and reimagine her intentions. The result of her soul-searching is Reboot. Brimming with acuity, Kim’s work includes four formulas she’s identified as the key to any personal reinvention.

You don’t have to go through another harrowing year to benefit from Reboot, of course. No matter what stumbling blocks have led you to a sense of dissatisfaction or ennui, you can leverage her suggestions to boost your mental immunity and confidently — and perhaps cleverly, too — readjust.

5. Oliver Seidler — A Renegade’s Rules

The world loves to hear about comeback stories, and Oliver Seidler’s A Renegade’s Rules lets it all hang out. An average student who allowed himself to stay out of the limelight for too long, Seidler catapulted to professional superstardom when he unleashed his entrepreneurial side. Now, he’s on a mission to help other renegades move past others’ expectations and do something magically unexpected.

Maybe you’re a lone wolf or feel like you just don’t fit in anymore. Let Seidler’s innovative, one-of-a-kind playbook become the structural foundation for your own. As a big bonus, you’ll figure out how to deftly handle all those people who haven’t quite seen your greatness yet.

It’s in the cards: Today’s the day you get yourself completely unstuck. Make it a point to pick up some books to serve as catalysts for developing the You 2.0 that’s ready to bust out.