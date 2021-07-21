Infleuncers

The INE proposes a fine of 40 million pesos to the PVEM for promoting itself during the electoral ban with influencers

It also proposes to remove access to official times on television and radio for one year.
Next Article
The INE proposes a fine of 40 million pesos to the PVEM for promoting itself during the electoral ban with influencers
Image credit: Especial

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Inspection Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) proposes to fine the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) for 40 million pesos. This amount would be double that used to pay the influencers involved in the promotion during the electoral ban, the institution calculates. In addition, it will cancel your access to official times of spots on radio and television for one year.

After a month of investigation, it was concluded that the PVEM incurred a serious offense by hiring more than 90 people from the public medium (or influencers ), to make propaganda in its favor until one day before the election June 6. In addition, it was verified that the payment was made in dollars. Adding the different deposits depending on the number of followers, it gave a total of one million dollars, that is, about 20 million pesos approximately.

This Thursday, July 22, 2021, the case that will be presented by the Audit Commission will be submitted for discussion and voting. However, if the proposed ruling is approved, it can still be challenged before the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Branch.

A group of citizens made up of legislators, activists and journalists, went on July 20 to the facilities of the National Electoral Institute to submit a written request to the INE, backed by 165 thousand citizens to withdraw the registration of the Green Party.

According to El Universal , in the letter they call the general population to support the petition that says: 'The influencers ', as they call themselves, sought to fraud the law as in 2015, when other characters with public fame did the same in the intermediate election of that year, some even repeated. It is known that these characters received payment for broadcasting messages of support for the Green Party ”.

What do you think, should the influencers involved also receive a fine?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Side Hustle

15 Side Hustles You Can Start Right Now -- Little-to-No Money or Special Skills Required

Bill Gates

A Project Supported by Bill Gates Is Set to Temporarily Dim the Sun

Growth Strategies

How Entrepreneurs Can Overcome Confirmation Bias