The UNAM campus in Canada will offer online English courses

July 22, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) presented a call for those who want to take the English courses that its Canadian campus will teach virtually the following fall. The program was designed to meet the unique needs of Spanish speakers.

The course will last six weeks and there will be two-hour classes two days a week. It will begin on October 18 and will end on November 26. Registrations will close on September 24.

The syllabus not only contains writing, reading and speaking, but they will also learn about the culture of Canada. The cost will depend on whether the person is part of the institution or not:

Teachers and students: 291.22 Canadian dollars (4,662 Mexican pesos approximately)

Alumni: 306.81 Canadian dollars (4,915 Mexican pesos)

General public: 317.20 Canadian dollars (6,380 Mexican pesos)

The only requirement to enter the course is to have a B1 level of English, that is, "intermediate". To enroll it is necessary to pay the fee and send an email servescol@unamcanada.com with your full name, date of birth and the course you want to enroll in.