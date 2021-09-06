A Simple-to-Use CRM for Small Business Means an Easier Day-to-Day

September 6, 2021 3 min read

Operations for small businesses throughout the Covid-19 pandemic have certainly been a challenge, with restrictions, reduced customers who spend less, and market uncertainty making business decisions much more difficult. The good news is that America is making significant strides in the recovery from the pandemic. Projections suggest a record year of retail spending through 2021, with retail sales expected to grow by a factor of up to 8.1 percent, representing a record amount of $4.3 trillion, as reported by Customer Growth Partners.

It means that small businesses need to prepare for increased customer traffic and spending across both retail and services, and the savvy operator knows that customer relationship management (CRM) for small businesses is essential in order to keep customers happy, spending, and returning.

Make the day-to-day simpler with CRM for small business.

The right CRM for small businesses enables the owner or operator to seamlessly incorporate every CRM function into their day-to-day workflow without fuss. Thryv is at the forefront of such seamless integration and offers a solution for every CRM challenge presented to small-business operators. Its built-in offerings for small business CRM have resulted in the average benefits of a 25 percent increase in customers, a 61 percent increase in appointment bookings, and an 86 percent increase in annual revenue through bookings and payments. It's a system designed to offer CRM for small businesses in an unfussy and straightforward way.

Thryv CRM for small businesses offers an integrated approach, allowing business operators to more easily perform a wide range of customer relationship management functions. Tools like ThryvPay get you paid faster and offer online payment processing, as well as automated Google My Business listings that allows consumers to easily find your business through search. You can communicate with your customers via text or email from the same inbox while managing your time and appointments with an online calendar you can sync with your existing calendar. With connections to all major listing platforms and SEO-optimized profiles, Thryv will help you reach to the top of Google search results.

Thryv lets you store and share documents and even connect social accounts such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin so you can manage them and publish from the same place. And while these may not all be front of mind at the current growth plan for your business, you're likely to need them at some point should that plan carry out. Thryv offers an all-in-one approach for every stage of your business – for now and into the future.

CRM for small business should be easy.

When real-life examples show that using CRM for small businesses can make a one-person operation seem much larger, it's a common-sense decision to invest in a system that allows you to do exactly that. When you've done the work to encourage inbound customers to come to you, following through and chasing every lead and opportunity can be a lot of work unless you have the right systems in place. Even though consumer spending is predicted to bounce back over 2021, it would be remiss to take this for granted. Chase down every lead and present every customer with a seamless communication and purchasing experience with a system built for small businesses. CRM with Thryv is easy to set up and you can even book a demonstration to see how it could work for your small business.