Will Aerie Pharmaceuticals Hold its Support Level?

July 23, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on StockNews



Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) is approaching a support level. If this support level is broken, a breakdown is expected.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of AERI below with added notations:

After its October to January rally, AERI has settled on top of a key level of support at $15 (green). The stock appears to be falling back down to that support again, and another bounce could start from there. However, a break of $15 could mean much lower prices for the stock.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

A trader could enter a short position could be entered if it breaks the $15 support level with the expectation of a breakdown.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

AERI shares were trading at $15.54 per share on Friday morning, up $0.01 (+0.06%). Year-to-date, AERI has gained 15.03%, versus a 17.75% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Christian Tharp

I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing.

More...

The postappeared first on