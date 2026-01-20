Meet the Tesla of Two Wheels

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the early 2000s, most people couldn’t imagine electric vehicles outperforming gas engines. That is until Tesla entered the scene with sleek designs and proved they could. Then, AI innovations such as Autopilot and advancements like rapid chargers fully won the public over.

Today, 70% of urban commuters prefer EVs1 and Tesla is worth more than the rest of the top automakers combined2. It sounds like a once-in-a-generation ascent. But savvy investors didn’t look far to find another opportunity ripe for the same disruption. They just took away two wheels.

Unlike cars, two-wheel transportation like motorcycles and scooters haven’t reaped the benefits of modern technology. That’s despite electric mopeds, scooters, motorcycles, and three-wheelers outnumbering four-wheeled EVs by 14X3.

In total, the two-wheel mobility market is valued at $200 billion4. But it’s stuck in first gear. No intelligent safety features, no data connectivity, and no evolution beyond combustion-engine roots or simple battery power. It’s frustrating at best, fatal at worst.

Enter Damon Motors. Their electric motorcycle blends state-of-the-art performance and Italian design with an AI platform that offers real-time safety intelligence, rider data, and cloud-based updates.

No wonder they have more than $100 million in credit-card-backed reservations already. But this is only step one of Damon’s plans, and if everything falls into place, they could end up being the Tesla of two wheels.

That’s why investors are monitoring Damon’s progress so closely…

The final lap before commercial production

It’s one thing to promise technological breakthroughs. It’s another to bring them into the real world like Damon is.

Their flagship HyperSport Race prototype is now 70% complete, the company says. With aggressive engineering milestones already hit and production targeted for 2026, Damon is showing investors what follow-through really looks like.

But once the HyperSport Race is available commercially, the real breakthrough won’t be the bike. It will be the AI platform that powers it, as Damon sets forth its plans to have “Intelligence by Damon” become the standard in two-wheel mobility, the company says.

Damon I/O: The platform that changes everything

At the center of Damon’s ecosystem is Damon I/O, its proprietary cloud-connected platform that powers every layer of the riding experience. This is the real key to establishing Damon as the Tesla of this two-wheel boom, thecompany says.

From AI-enhanced safety to adaptive learning and real-time performance insights, their platform-first approach is what unlocks a smarter and safer two-wheel experience. But its true value is what it unlocks for Damon’s expansion potential.

By introducing next-gen safety and intelligence to two-wheel mobility, it lays the foundation for recurring revenue streams through licensing, software subscriptions, data monetization, and more. Think of it as the mobile safety system of modern two-wheelers. Built in-house. For sale to outside companies. And once riders get a taste of Damon I/O, anything less won’t be good enough.

It’s part of the reason Damon’s IP portfolio was just valued at $171.4M by independent evaluators. So it’s easy to see why investors are taking advantage of Damon’s new opportunity to share in their growth.

A new opportunity for investors

For a limited time, everyday people are sharing in Damon’s potential through a unique investment structure designed for amplified upside.

Rather than selling individual shares, Damon is selling units. These are meant to reward investors in the present and future, offering:

It’s the best of both worlds: ownership now with a built-in opportunity to expand your stake at an enviable rate if Damon’s success continues.

And you can take advantage right now to share in Damon’s growth before the entire two-wheel mobility market is “Intelligence by Damon.”

To learn more about Damon’s opportunity or to become an investor, go to invest.damon.com/.

