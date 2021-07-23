How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics, Starting With the Opening Ceremony on July 23

July 23, 2021 3 min read

The Tokyo Olympic Games will hold its opening ceremonies on July 23 after a one-year delay, welcoming thousands of athletes from 205 countries and states. The international competition will continue through August 8 with events from 33 different sports.

NBC will be the primary broadcaster for the in the US, including the opening ceremonies and daily coverage. The Tokyo Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on July 23 at 6:55 a.m. ET, with a primetime replay scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The opening ceremony will include special performances by Japanese artists, the parade of nations, and the lighting of the Olympic torch.

Live broadcasts and streamed events from Tokyo will be available every day on NBC and other NBC affiliate networks. You can find a daily schedule for all 33 sports at NBCOlympics.com. Free highlights will also be available on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Because the event was originally planned for last year, this year's Summer Olympics are still being called the Tokyo 2020 Games. Japan hosted the Winter Olympics in 1998, and last hosted the summer games in 1964.

How to watch the Olympics opening ceremony

The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast live on July 23 at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC. The ceremony will be rebroadcast multiple times starting at 7:30 p.m. ET for primetime audiences.

You can watch the opening ceremony on your local NBC affiliate station, or stream it via NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app, or any live TV streaming service with access to NBC.

How to watch the Olympics

To watch the Olympics you'll need access to NBC and its affiliated networks. Olympic coverage will be spread across multiple NBC channels, including NBC Sports Network, CNBC, the Olympic Channel, the Golf Channel, and USA; Telemundo and Universo will carry Spanish language coverage.

If you have a pay-TV provider with access to NBC's various channels, you can use your account information to stream every Olympic event online via the NBC Sports app or the NBCOlympics website. You can also visit NBCOlympics.com to view the daily Olympics schedule with specific channel information for each event.

NBC's streaming service, Peacock, will also feature daily highlights, docuseries, and commentary for free. Peacock is available on iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire, Xbox, web browsers, and select smart TVs.

Live TV services with NBC coverage of the Olympics

If you don't already have a cable or TV provider, you can use a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, or FuboTV to watch the Olympics live on channels like NBC, NBC Sports, and USA.

Of those options, Sling's Blue plan is the most affordable at $35 a month ($10 for your first month) for NBC, USA, and NBC Sports. However, to watch all of NBC's live Olympic coverage on Sling, you'll need to add the $11 sports package to get access to the Olympic Channel and Golf Channel, as well as the $6 news package for CNBC.

