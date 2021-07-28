Metal Band Takes Over Wendy's Drive-Thru With Bizarre Performance

July 28, 2021 2 min read

Would you like a side of metal music with your order?

For fast-food customers stopping by a Washington-based Wendy’s, the drive-thru experience was anything but your average — and much louder than usual.

Metal band Vella La Vella gave patrons more than they bargained for by performing an impromptu metal concert in front of the drive-thru menu in a video that’s been viewed over 900,000 times.

The clip shows the drummer of the band set up in the trunk of a convertible with the band’s logo on it while speakers and other equipment are put in another car behind it.

“This is our Wendy’s, no one else’s Wendy’s, this is ours,” the drummer screams before beginning the song.

The band rocks out as the car blocks the drive-thru and faces the opposite direction of the traffic flow as staff members from Wendy’s come outside to stand behind the band and film.

Users in the comment section found the act to be hysterical, while many joked about how they would be angry if they came to the Wendy’s craving food.

“Imagine being hungry then this happens,” wrote user Cody Tarantino.

“So that’s why my Uber Eats isn’t here yet,” joked another.

This isn’t the first instance of the band deciding to set up in public — their TIkTok shows them also setting up a surprise performance in front of both a Target and McDonald’s parking lot.

Wendy's has yet to respond to the now-viral video on social media, though the band has started a "tag Wendy's" chain on its page, which has over 560 tags.

Vella La Vella is based out of Spokane, Washington.

