Digital Marketing Strategy

Discover the Digital Marketing Strategies to Make Your Brand Stand Out

Take a deep dive into email marketing, social media advertising, SEO, and Google Trends, and more.
Next Article
Discover the Digital Marketing Strategies to Make Your Brand Stand Out
Image credit: Stephen Phillips - Hostreviews.co.uk/Unsplash

Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, e-commerce experienced a massive boom as consumers and companies did business online with greater frequency. As a result, the internet is a more crowded shopping space than ever with the global digital ad spend projected to surpass $389 billion in 2021.

But while your niche likely gets more crowded, that's not a reason to slow down on ad spending, it's a license to get more creative with your digital marketing. If you need a little help, The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle has you covered, and it's on sale for only $14, which is an extra 60 percent off its previous sale price for a limited time during our Semi-Annual Sale.

This bundle comprises 11 courses covering a variety of subject matter from entrepreneur Benji Wilson (4.4/5 instructor rating) and Entrepreneur Academy. Entrepreneur Academy is an international social media management and education company that has helped launch, grow, and direct more than 45 companies' social media. Through these courses, you'll take a deep dive into what it takes to develop a great digital marketing strategy for your brand.

The bundle includes training in some of the more traditional stalwarts of digital marketing like Facebook and Instagram Ads, email marketing, Twitter, SEO, and Google Trends, but it also delves into a number of newer and more innovative ways to engage with audiences. You'll learn how to launch a podcast to tell your brand stories and make stronger connections with customers, grow an engaged audience on Pinterest, master Zoom webinars and other branding resources, and much more. By the end of the courses, you'll be able to launch an omnichannel marketing campaign that not only increases traffic to your pages, but also increases conversions.

Get The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle for only $14 (reg.$2200) with code ANNUAL60, an extra 60 percent off for our Semi-Annual Sale.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Digital Marketing Strategy

Build Your Brand Online with This Up-to-Date Marketing Course

Digital Marketing Strategy

Successfully Pivot Your Marketing Efforts Digitally With These 10 Master Courses

Digital Marketing Strategy

Are Digital Retail Models Taking Over Brick and Mortar?