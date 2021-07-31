Side Hustle

A Social Media Side Hustle Starts with These 9 Products

Here's how to launch a social media side hustle.
A Social Media Side Hustle Starts with These 9 Products
Image credit: Mateus Campos Felipe/Unsplash

The modern workforce is changing and, today, more people than ever are engaged in profitable side hustles. And when 73 percent of job seekers ages 18 to 34 found their last job through social media, learning to network digitally is a must.

Whether you're looking to earn a little extra money as you grow your dream business or you need to find startup capital, we've rounded up a series of products that will help you launch a profitable social media management side hustle. Check them out.

1. 1080P HD Webcam with Oval LED Ring Light

High-quality video content depends on great filming conditions. This one-touch adjustable webcam allows you to get the perfect lighting and smooth performance whether you're videoconferencing with clients or recording reviews. It connects to your computer with a plug-and-play setup, no extra software required.

Get the 1080P HD Webcam with Oval LED Ring Light for $31.44 (reg. $79) with promo code ANNUAL15.

2. ImageX Ultra: Image & Graphics Editor

Need help finding non-copyrighted assets for your Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and other social media pages? ImageX helps you edit your own images fast thanks to a collection of 500 professional graphics templates, file editing features, and a host of editing tools. It's like Photoshop, only more budget-friendly.

Get ImageX Ultra for $20.29 (reg. $85) with promo code ANNUAL30.

3. HelloWoofy™ Social Media Management: 1-Yr Subscription

The secret to great social media management? Automation. This AI-powered platform "automagically" creates social media or blog content, recommends hashtags, schedules posts, schedules campaigns, and more with just a few clicks.

Get HelloWoofy for $34.30 (reg. $588) with promo code ANNUAL30.

4. RelayThat Design App: Lifetime Subscription

Automate all of your design needs with this professional design app. Plug in some branded creative or choose from RelayThat's more than three million copyright-free stock images and icons library and the program automatically produces thousands of beautiful designs for use on any social platform. 

Get RelayThat for $41.99 (reg. $720) with promo code ANNUAL30.

5. Rytr AI Writing Tool: Lifetime Subscription

When you're getting stuck by writer's block, Rytr helps you power through. This AI-powered writing tool helps you create high-quality content in just a few seconds, from emails to ad copy to social media captions and more. Rytr combines state-of-the-art AI with industry best practices to automatically generate high-quality, high-converting content.

Get Rytr for $75 (reg. $1,250), a savings of 94 percent.

6. The Social Media Marketing Build-a-Bundle

Video marketing is on the rise and with these two courses, you'll be ready to meet the demand. You'll learn how to create video ads through a step-by-step process, design YouTube thumbnail images, and more. Before you know it, you'll be able to manage a brand's video strategy.

Get The Social Media Marketing Build-a-Bundle for $6 (reg. $99) with promo code ANNUAL60.

7. The Complete 2021 Social Media Influencer Bundle

You may never become an influencer, but it's worth learning how to manage an account like one. In this bundle, you'll learn photography basics, how to market yourself and brand, Instagram marketing, and much more. After all, it's not you you're promoting, it's your clients.

Get The Complete 2021 Social Media Influencer Bundle for $8 (reg. $2,985) with promo code ANNUAL60.

8. The Complete TikTok Marketing Master Class Bundle

TikTok has emerged as one of the world's most popular (and profitable) social media platforms. Learn how to leverage this platform for your brand and others through ad campaigns, capitalizing on trends, and more.

Get The Complete TikTok Marketing Master Class Bundle for $12 (reg. $1,000) with promo code ANNUAL60.

9. The 2021 Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle

Get a comprehensive digital marketing education in this 14-course bundle. You'll cover traditional stalwarts like Facebook Ads, Google Ads, Instagram, email marketing, and more. Plus, you'll also take a deep dive into newer platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Zoom branding, and more.

Get The 2021 Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,786) with promo code ANNUAL60.

Prices are subject to change.

