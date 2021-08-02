Develop the Cognitive Skills That Successful Leaders Need

August 2, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you get to the cream of the crop of the world's 582 million+ business leaders, a few habits begin to emerge. They're effective communicators, out of the box thinkers, and, perhaps overlooked, have amazing memories. The best leaders can remember employees' names, what's going on in the company, and have the cognitive capacity to juggle many projects all of the time.

If you want to grow as a business leader, NeuroNation Brain Training can help, and you can get it for extra 30 percent off during our Semi-Annual Sale. Get it for $27.99 with code ANNUAL30 for a limited time.

NeuroNation's scientific brain training can help you improve your brain function through actionable daily exercises. When you first power up the app, you'll be guided through a test on your strengths and weaknesses that analyzes your brain in four different areas. When the test is done, the app saves your results and uses them as a starting point for personalized brain training. From building a stronger memory, to improving recognition speed and concentration, NeuroNation provides a program that you can do in just 15 minutes each day to give your brain new momentum.

NeuroNation was developed by scientists with help from the Free University of Berlin and was funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research for the treatment of cognitive impairments. That research ensures that NeuroNation really works for anybody who wants to give their brain a boost. The progressive raining begins simple and develops towards higher complexity to keep your brain working, even when you've practiced a lot.

Join the 20 million people already using NeuroNation and find out why they've helped it earn 4.6 stars in the App Store and Google Play Store. A one-year subscription to NeuroNation Brain Training is usually $84 but you can get it for just $27.99 for a limited time when you use the promo code ANNUAL30 at checkout.

