Leadership Skills

Develop the Cognitive Skills That Successful Leaders Need

NeuroNation is a scientifically-backed, personalized brain training app.
Next Article
Develop the Cognitive Skills That Successful Leaders Need
Image credit: NeuroNation

Franchise Your Business

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you get to the cream of the crop of the world's 582 million+ business leaders, a few habits begin to emerge. They're effective communicators, out of the box thinkers, and, perhaps overlooked, have amazing memories. The best leaders can remember employees' names, what's going on in the company, and have the cognitive capacity to juggle many projects all of the time.

If you want to grow as a business leader, NeuroNation Brain Training can help, and you can get it for extra 30 percent off during our Semi-Annual Sale. Get it for $27.99 with code ANNUAL30 for a limited time. 

NeuroNation's scientific brain training can help you improve your brain function through actionable daily exercises. When you first power up the app, you'll be guided through a test on your strengths and weaknesses that analyzes your brain in four different areas. When the test is done, the app saves your results and uses them as a starting point for personalized brain training. From building a stronger memory, to improving recognition speed and concentration, NeuroNation provides a program that you can do in just 15 minutes each day to give your brain new momentum.

NeuroNation was developed by scientists with help from the Free University of Berlin and was funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research for the treatment of cognitive impairments. That research ensures that NeuroNation really works for anybody who wants to give their brain a boost. The progressive raining begins simple and develops towards higher complexity to keep your brain working, even when you've practiced a lot.

Join the 20 million people already using NeuroNation and find out why they've helped it earn 4.6 stars in the App Store and Google Play Store. A one-year subscription to NeuroNation Brain Training is usually $84 but you can get it for just $27.99 for a limited time when you use the promo code ANNUAL30 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership Skills

Become a Better Business Manager and Improve Your Leadership Skills with This 50-Hour Training

Leadership Skills

Become a Better Business Leader With These Principles From Successful CEOs and Executive Coaches

Leadership Skills

Get Expert Coaching on Leading a Company Through a Crisis for $40