Zuckerberg announces that the next step for Facebook is to create a "metaverse", an augmented reality world

July 30, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We are living in the future, in case you are still not surprised by space travel or advances in artificial intelligence, maybe the new step of Facebook will convince you. Last week, Mark Zuckerberg announced his plans to create a "metaverse ." What does this mean? The idea is to build an augmented reality universe through which people can interact, work, and even exercise.

“In the next few years, I hope that people will go from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a meta-transversal company. In many ways, the metaverse is the ultimate expression of social technology, ”Zuckerberg said.

The term was taken from the science fiction novel, Snow Crash, in which "metaverse" means a convergence between physical, augmented and virtual reality shared in an online space. Zuckerberg's timing could be problematic, as Facebook has been questioned and attacked by the US government for years. This could cause problems for the company in its future acquisitions.

Creating a metaverse would not be like having one more video game. It would be to enter a new way of perceiving life and society, there would have to be rules and limits to what can be done within it. It would raise questions about the government of the new universe, the laws, the economy and how these are linked to the real world ... if they do.

In an interview with The Verge , Zuckerberg says the silver lining to all of this is that, like the internet, this world provides new job and educational opportunities for those who don't have them.

David Wehner, Facebook's CFO, estimates this project will cost several trillion dollars, he said in the call with analysts. The project will be led in large part by Andrew Bosworth, the director of Facebook's augmented reality labs. It is planned that in five years the company will go from being a social network to a metaversal.