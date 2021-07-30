Coronavirus

Delta variant could be as contagious as chickenpox: EU

An internal CDC document notes that vaccinated people can transmit the Delta variant just as much as unvaccinated people.
Delta variant could be as contagious as chickenpox: EU
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Delta variant of SASRCov2 would be as contagious as chickenpox , according to internal documents from the US Centers for Disease Control ( CDC ).

According to reports T have Washington Post , this variant COVID-19 would cause more serious and that vaccination is the best defense "against such contagious variant acting almost as if it were a new and different virus".

For her part, Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told CNN in an interview that " this is one of the most contagious viruses known " and is "comparable" to "measles or chickenpox ."

The Spanish-language news agency EFE indicates that the CDC is expected to publish new recommendations today to include that people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine continue to wear face masks indoors (in Mexico the use of mask for all people, vaccinated or not).

The Post advanced that the internal CDC document remarks that vaccinated people can transmit the Delta variant as much as unvaccinated people. Likewise, it indicates that Delta moves from person to person faster than Ebola, the common cold, seasonal flu, and measles and is as contagious as chickenpox.

COVID-19 is already the second cause of death in Mexico, according to the newspaper El País with data from INEGI. A total of 2.8 million Mexicans have tested positive for the disease since the pandemic began, with 239,997 deaths.

