Boreout, the syndrome that afflicts generations bored at work

July 30, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Over the years, more and more people feel dissatisfied with their work. Employees report that the tasks they get done and the meetings they have are monotonous and extremely boring. In addition, the hours are long and the relationship with their bosses has deteriorated.

This feeling of boredom and permanent demotivation has been recognized by different experts as Boreout syndrome and has become a constant fact within the new generations.

Moreover, according to a survey carried out in Mexico by the OCC Mundial job search platform, 75% of 700 workers said they were not satisfied with their employment situation and 87% maintained a permanent search through the exchanges working online.

Behind this panorama hides a deep anxiety and a feeling of undervaluation, explains, Camilo Arbeláez, CEO and director of Psychotherapists of the Enterapia platform, which, for some time, has been in Mexico providing online psychotherapy services.

“Boreout syndrome is a psychological disorder caused mainly by a low mental load in the workplace, due to the lack of adequate quantitative or qualitative work demand. This, in turn, generates boredom in the short and medium term on the part of the new generations who question the imbalance between the expectations they had of their work and their real efforts ”, highlights Arbeláez.

Depositphotos.com

Factors that are a product of this syndrome range from the very physical work spaces that tend to be overwhelming and demoralizing, to the lack of opportunity for job growth. However, the expert highlights three key points:

Lack of purpose: The collaborator does not feel a deep connection with what they do and what they can achieve with their work. The lack of intellectual challenge: The collaborator does not find any requirement from his knowledge and, on the contrary, develops his work without any effort and in a short time. Lack of prospect of progression: The collaborator perceives an evident limitation in their professional development or work projection. There is a sense of stagnation.

Boreout syndrome can affect the productivity, mental health and emotional health of the organization. This has also been reflected in economic losses and human capital, which represents a great value for companies. In addition, it creates the probability that symptoms of anxiety or depression will develop.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Mexico ranks first worldwide in work stress, with 75% of its workforce under this condition. They are followed by China (73%) and the United States (59%).

A study carried out by Dan Malachowski, for AOL and Salary.com, revealed that 15% of office employees suffer from this syndrome.

However, a bad organizational climate, boredom on the part of workers and the possibility of reducing costs that affect finances can be avoided if a healthy workplace is achieved and the development of psychological disorders is prevented.

"In addition, the promotion of mental health is fundamental, recognizing the positive aspects of the work carried out and the strengths of the employees," concludes Arbeláez.

During the first six months of the year, the Enterapia platform has managed to work with more than 8 companies and more than 1,000 Latinos, on issues related to Boreout, work stress and psychological disorders. Its goal is for organizations to understand the relevance of these and, in this way, be able to reach more than 20 companies and more than 39,000 sessions attended by the end of 2021.