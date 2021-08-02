News and Trends

Anonymous Country Star Tips Waffle House Waitress $1,000

Shirell Lackey was working a double shift at the restaurant from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. when a country music star (whom Lackey is choosing to keep anonymous) stopped in to pick up food.
Next Article
Anonymous Country Star Tips Waffle House Waitress $1,000
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

It’s not uncommon to receive a tip on the check when you’re working as a waitress.

But for Shirell “Honey” Lackey, who works as a waitress in a Greensboro, North Carolina Waffle House, receiving a four-figure tip was anything but the norm.

Lackey was working a double shift at the restaurant that went from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. when a country music star (whom Lackey is choosing to keep anonymous) stopped in to pick up food.

While on the clock, the waitress was also going back and forth between seeing customers and taking care of her daughter, something that the singer took note of.

“He was like, ‘I have to respect a mother that would do whatever it takes to support their child in a society where people don’t even want to work anymore,'” Lackey told Fox 8 News of the singer. “I do it because Bella [my daughter] is everything — but it’s nice to be recognized for doing the things we do as mothers.”

Related: Why Restaurants Have Rules Against Really Big Tips

Lackey said that someone in the singer’s group tipped her $50 prior to the singer coming in, and when he heard about how she was working while caring for Bella, he came in to see her.

Fox 8 reports that the mysterious country star also gifted the waitress two concert tickets to one of his upcoming shows, baby clothes and toys for her daughter that he mailed to her home.

There are currently 1,946 Waffle House locations, according to data company ScrapeHero, with 182 of those being in the state of North Carolina.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee