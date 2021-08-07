Eliminate Snoring From Your Life with This Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece

August 7, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's no surprise that sleep is crucial for entrepreneurs. A good night's sleep helps you operate at full capacity and can make you more productive, thoughtful, and creative. But what do you do when it's not your fault that you're not getting a good night's sleep?

It's time to have a conversation with your partner about their snoring and to gently suggest they invest in a VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece.

One of the main reasons snoring happens is because, when you sleep, the muscles in your neck and throat relax, causing your tongue to fall back and obstruct your airway, creating the snoring sound. VitalSleep works to open the airway and allow air to flow freely, eliminating the snoring sound. It's made from medical-grade, FDA-approved, hypoallergenic materials that have undergone strict biocompatibility and toxicology testing.

VitalSleep uses a patented Accu-Adjust system that makes it adjustable and custom-molded for a 100 percent personalized fit, the company says. If you need to make any adjustments, the included tool allows you to make precise adjustments to the lower jaw tray.

Setting it up is simple. First, mold it to your teeth by heating the custom teeth impressions in hot water. Then, make micro-adjustments to ensure it fits perfectly. Finally, just wear it to sleep every night.

VitalSleep will make your life easier as a partner of a snorer, but if you're the snorer, it can also help you get a better night's sleep. You'll breathe more easily and won't wake yourself up from snoring anymore, allowing you to get a more restful, rejuvenating night's sleep that helps you take on the next day with as much energy as possible.

Say goodbye to restless nights. Right now, you can get the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece for 35 percent off $99 at just $64.95.

Prices subject to change.