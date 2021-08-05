Save Time and Energy With AI-Powered Car Insurance

August 5, 2021 3 min read

It's a tricky time for small businesses. Even though pandemic conditions are slowly improving for many people around the world, entrepreneurs face an additional set of challenges thanks to ever-changing restrictions, shutdowns, and pauses. Anything that makes your day a little bit easier is a godsend, and one company is bringing helpful technology to car insurance, making securing a policy and making claims fast, straightforward, and digital. Whether you're putting in miles on your car to meet clients, partners, and investors, or you're driving for personal errands and trips, dealing with car insurance can be one less hassle getting in the way of the more valuable work on your to-do list.

Clearcover is a cost-efficient and easy vehicle insurance solution. If you've heard of Lemonade, you'll already have a basic understanding of what Clearcover is doing for auto insurance. Using a digital-forward platform, you can check your price in just a few minutes, switch seamlessly—which you can do at any time during your current plan term, contrary to common belief—and, when activated as a customer, make claims through their innovative app. In fact, you can do practically everything from your phone. Most of the time you don't even need to speak to another person.

Current customers love Clearcover, and it carries a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, with reviewers particularly praising the savings, ease of setup, and Clearcover's helpful service. One customer, Greta R., says, "I love that I’m saving $474 and was able to apply from my phone without having to talk to anyone." It's true not everyone who uses Clearcover will save as much as Greta has, but checking your price takes hardly any time, and most customers do save money as compared to their current policy. Many even wind up with better coverage for that lower price. It certainly can't hurt to take a look when every dollar saved could be reinvested in your business.

With its AI-powered claims platform, Clearcover helps take a lot of the stress out of claiming on your car insurance at a time when you're already likely to be feeling on edge. The convenient insurance offering currently operates in 16 states around the U.S. and is expanding to more locations soon (check the website to see if it's available where you live). Carve out just a little bit of time to make car insurance easy and fuss-free once and for all.