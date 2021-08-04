Cryptocurrency

CityCoins Announces Launch of MiamiCoin With First Exchange Confirmed

The community activation of mining for MiamiCoin is live, and the coin will soon be available for trading on Okcoin.
Next Article
CityCoins Announces Launch of MiamiCoin With First Exchange Confirmed
Image credit: - be[IN]crypto

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on be[IN]crypto

The community activation of mining for MiamiCoin is live, and the coin will soon be available for trading on Okcoin. 

In a press release Tuesday, CityCoins announced the launch of its first token to hit the market. MiamiCoin ($MIA) mining has started and will soon be available to buy, sell or trade on cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin. 

CityCoins says that “Now that the contract for MiamiCoin has been deployed to the Stacks mainnet, miners may activate the mining process. Once activated, all additional miners will be able to mine $MIA after a 150 block (~24 hours) countdown period.” The coin is designed to help bolster city funding in Miami. The money will be used to update or build new roads and parks along with regional resilience. 

According to CityCoins, anyone looking to participate in $MIA mining and stacking needs to download the Stacks web wallet and get Stacks (STX) from Okcoin. No additional hardware is required to mine $MIA. To mint new tokens, “transfer STX tokens to MiamiCoin’s smart contract for a given block.”

MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to launch, but the company has signed a deal with San Francisco as well, which will be next to debut down the road. The project was pushed by Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez, who has been a vocal supporter of cryptocurrency. The mayor states that holding $MIA is an investment in the city’s future. 

$MIA available on Okcoin

At the time of launch, Okcoin will be the only cryptocurrency platform offering the sale or trade MiamiCoin. $MIA will be available for those living outside the UK, EU, Singapore, and Brunei. Deposits, trading, and stacking features will be rolled out over the next couple of weeks. 

Okcoin states that 30% of the STX spent by miners is forwarded to a reserve wallet that benefits the city of Miami. The remaining 70% is gifted to Stackers who qualify based on the number of reward cycles they’ve locked in. 

Speaking to BeInCrypto, CMO of Okcoin Haider Rafique said, “For cryptocurrencies to achieve true mainstream adoption, they need to have clear utility with a real-world impact. CityCoins has created an ecosystem that anyone can join and mine from day one while offering a financial asset that will drive civic engagement in cities they care about.” Rafique adds “We’re also seeing a lot of demand from our customers for assets tied to Bitcoin. I believe MiamiCoin’s success will help usher in more municipalities to adopt their local CityCoin as Bitcoin is the most secure network and the crypto the general public are most comfortable with.”

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk's Tweet Radically Changed the Crypto Game. Here's What You Need to Know.

Cryptocurrency

How to Mitigate Risk in the Crypto Market

Cryptocurrency

Today's Cryptomining Craze Is Just Like the 1800s Gold Rush. Here's How to Stake Your Claim.