Vaccination of people between 18 and 29 years old: Mayor's offices that start this week
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
This week the first dose vaccination will start for people over 18 years of age in the municipalities of Cuauhtémoc, Milpa Alta, Magdalena Contreras and Venustiano Carranza in Mexico City with the biological AstraZeneca .
Eduardo Clark, director of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP), indicated that there was "an increase of 225 people hospitalized."
Image: Government of Mexico City
Venues for the first dose from August 10 to 14 for those over 18 years of age
The application of the vaccines will be as follows.
Magdalena Contreras
- University Olympic Stadium
Venustiano Carranza
- Sport's palace
Cuauhtémoc
- Congress Unit of the XXI Century National Medical Center
- Vasconcelos Library
Milpa Alta
- Deportivo Villa Mila Alta
Image: Government of Mexico City
Venues for the second dose to people aged 40 to 49 in Xochimilco and Álvaro Obregón
In addition to the next round of immunization for residents of the capital over 18 years of age, Clark informed that the application of the second dose of AstraZeneca for adults between 40 and 49 years of age will also open in Xochimilco and Álvaro Obregón.
The venues will be:
Alvaro Obregon
- Pepsi Center / World Trade Center
- University Olympic Stadium
Xochimilco
- Deportivo Xochimilco
Image: Government of Mexico City
The application of vaccines in the Mexican capital has accelerated due to the increase in infections of the Delta variant of the virus, which has increased its presence among the younger population.
Young people who attend to receive their immunization are asked to be attentive to any indication of the National Vaccination Plan and to keep their printed record.