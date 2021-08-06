Vaccination of people between 18 and 29 years old: Mayor's offices that start this week

August 6, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This week the first dose vaccination will start for people over 18 years of age in the municipalities of Cuauhtémoc, Milpa Alta, Magdalena Contreras and Venustiano Carranza in Mexico City with the biological AstraZeneca .

Eduardo Clark, director of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP), indicated that there was "an increase of 225 people hospitalized."

Image: Government of Mexico City

Venues for the first dose from August 10 to 14 for those over 18 years of age

The application of the vaccines will be as follows.

Magdalena Contreras

University Olympic Stadium

Venustiano Carranza

Sport's palace

Cuauhtémoc

Congress Unit of the XXI Century National Medical Center

Vasconcelos Library

Milpa Alta

Deportivo Villa Mila Alta

Image: Government of Mexico City

Venues for the second dose to people aged 40 to 49 in Xochimilco and Álvaro Obregón

In addition to the next round of immunization for residents of the capital over 18 years of age, Clark informed that the application of the second dose of AstraZeneca for adults between 40 and 49 years of age will also open in Xochimilco and Álvaro Obregón.

The venues will be:

Alvaro Obregon

Pepsi Center / World Trade Center

University Olympic Stadium

Xochimilco

Deportivo Xochimilco

Image: Government of Mexico City

The application of vaccines in the Mexican capital has accelerated due to the increase in infections of the Delta variant of the virus, which has increased its presence among the younger population.

Young people who attend to receive their immunization are asked to be attentive to any indication of the National Vaccination Plan and to keep their printed record.