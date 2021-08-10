Enjoy Truly Private Browsing with NordVPN

August 10, 2021 2 min read

Cyber attacks against small businesses have been on the rise for years; and in 2021, 47 percent of small businesses experienced some form of cybercrime. You might find that surprising given that many businesses have been working remotely for much of the year, but you're actually more vulnerable when your employees are spread around. With people working on public Wi-Fi or unsecured home networks, it's much easier for hackers to exploit vulnerabilities. That's why one of the best precautions you can take when working remotely is to invest in a high-quality VPN like NordVPN.

NordVPN is one of the most highly reviewed VPNs on the market, with 4 stars from TechRadar and PCWorld, and 5 stars from TrustPilot, CNET, and PC Mag. NordVPN allows you to bypass internet browsing restrictions while giving you true privacy. Whether you're on public Wi-Fi, cellular networks, home Wi-Fi, or anything else, NordVPN secures your device's connection instantly, the company says. All data is double-encrypted and sent through NordVPN's private tunnels, keeping your identity completely anonymous and your information secret. From hackers to advertisers, nobody will know what you're up to–not even NordVPN, because they adhere to a strict no-logging policy.

NordVPN also provides access to more than 3,500 servers in 61 different countries, allowing you to bypass geographical content restrictions and get your American internet even when you're traveling abroad. With high-speed, secure connections, you can safely view video content and rest easy knowing that NordVPN offers a kill switch to shut down browsing whenever the VPN connection drops, ensuring no data is revealed.

