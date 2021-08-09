Tesla Cybertruck Production Delayed Until Next Year
Production on Tesla’s Cybertruck has been delayed until 2022, according to a brief update on the company’s website.
Interested customers who click “Order Now” on the landing page for the company’s first electric pickup see this message under “Due Today”: “You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk first unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, saying they’d be done later this year.
He upheld that timeline during Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call in January, telling investors to expect a “few deliveries of the Cybertruck toward the end of this year,” but adding he expected “volume production to be in 2022.”
The electric pickup was again addressed during July’s second-quarter earnings call, but the signs that production would be delayed were there.
Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering, Lars Moravy, said the vehicle was “at a stage where we finished basic engineering of the architecture” and the company would be “moving into the beta phases of Cybertruck later this year.”
