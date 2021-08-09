Amazon Kindle

Did you get a free ebook for Kindle from Amazon? This new hacking method can access your bank details

The bug called KindleDrip allows hackers to take control of your device to steal bank details and make purchases on your behalf, what did Amazon do about it?
Next Article
Did you get a free ebook for Kindle from Amazon? This new hacking method can access your bank details
Image credit: freestocks vía Unsplash.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Nothing escapes hackers and now their new data stealing tactic is hiding in your e-book reader . The Israeli company Check Poin Software, specialized in cybersecurity , detected a flaw in Amazon's Kindle devices that was activated with a malicious ebook.

Cybercriminals found a way to attack Kindle readers using their own features. With this they can take control of the device, delete the user's ebook library, make purchases or turn Kindle into a malicious 'bot', which would allow it to attack other devices on the user's local network, reports EuropaPress . However, the real danger is that it can steal the user's Amazon credentials and bank details.

Although Kindle devices are often considered " safe ", they also pose risks to the user's online security.

" These security vulnerabilities allow targeting a very specific audience," said Eusebio Nieva, Technical Director of Check Point Software for Spain and Portugal. " To use a random example, if a cybercriminal wanted to target Romanian citizens, all they would have to do is publish some free and popular e-book in the Romanian language ."

How does the virus that hacks Kindle work?

Amazon Kindle has an important feature called 'Send to Kindle' , which allows you to send documents, web pages and books to your Kindle device with just one button. This tool has an extension for Google Chrome , which allows us to send a web page and read it more calmly on the Kindle . This feature turned out to be a security hole, Realmode Labs discovered.

Another way that hackers access the Kindle system is through an ebook or document that contains malware , which can be obtained in any virtual library and can even come for free as a gift.

When the user downloads and opens the document, the malware executes code to take control of the device and perform all the actions that the owner can do, including making unauthorized purchases and the possibility of stealing their bank details .

One detail that makes it more dangerous is that it is hidden between the titles of the Kindle Store itself , where any user can self-publish their material without intermediaries such as publishing companies. The company explained that hackers took advantage of this feature to infect multiple Kindle devices.

What did Amazon do to protect Kindle users?

Although today it is news again, this vulnerability called KindleDrip is not exactly new. Check Point Research alerted Amazon to this issue last February, hoping the company would correct it, and it did.

To fix the bug, in April Kindle automatically installed a firmware update on devices. Version 5.13.5 includes the patch that corrects this vulnerability and was downloaded to computers connected to the internet, although if the user does not have the Kindle connected to a constant WiFi signal, it may not have been activated.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon Kindle

Amazon Releases Small Army of New Kindles and E-Readers

Amazon Kindle

Report: Amazon Developing Way for Stores to Use Kindle at Checkout

Amazon Kindle

First Google, Now Amazon: Tech Giants Want to Bring You Online