TikTok is already the most downloaded app in the world, according to Nikkei

For the first time, the short video app surpassed Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp in downloads, all platforms of the Mark Zuckerberg emporium.
TikTok is already the most downloaded app in the world, according to Nikkei
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

It's official (at least for Nikkei Asia ): TikTok is the world's most downloaded app.

According to a global survey carried out by the Asian medium since 2018, for the first time the short video app surpassed Facebook , Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp in downloads, all platforms of the Mark Zuckerberg emporium.

For its part, Telegram benefited from the confusion arising from WhatsApp's privacy guidelines, but it is still far from competing directly with Facebook's messaging system.

The Nikkei Asia study reflects that in 2020 TikTok became the most downloaded app in the world in 2020, jumping three positions since 2019.

Image: Nikkei Asia

The Top 10 most downloaded apps are dominated by companies in the United States, but Russian messaging service Telegram , which is now based in Dubai, and Likee , also a short video service from China, made the list. Interestingly, in the Asian market, Facebook continues to dominate.

To know more:

According to Nikkei, despite the veto imposed by Donald Trump on TikTok in 2020 , the application had an accelerated growth in the United States, having an especially accelerated increase in downloads in Europe and Latin America.

ByteDance, the parent company of the app, launched the international version of TikTok in 2017.

