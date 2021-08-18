Copywriting

Copywriting Can Be a Very Profitable Side Hustle

Need some extra income? Try copywriting.
Copywriting Can Be a Very Profitable Side Hustle
Image credit: Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash

The gig economy is officially in full flight. About two-thirds of Americans already have a side hustle and another quarter plan to start one this year. Why? Pick a reason. Wages aren't high enough, remote work has given people more time to focus on additional work, entrepreneurs need a secondary stream of income while launching a business. Whatever the reason is, one thing is consistent: Copywriting remains one of the most profitable and simple side hustles available.

Freelance copywriters make an average of $55,000 per year. Imagine that as your secondary income. In The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle, you'll learn how you can get to that level. This updated, 14-course, 30-hour bundle will teach you absolutely everything you need to know to launch a profitable copywriting side hustle.

Through these courses, you'll understand what copywriting is and why it's important to every business. You'll learn how to write effective copy that sells for any medium, from social media and email to full-scale landing pages. Not only that, but you'll also learn how to effectively monetize your work. You'll learn how to discover sites that want to pay you for content, learn strategies to double ebook royalties, and make yourself stand out through side hustle communities like Fiverr.

Perhaps most importantly, however, you'll learn how to increase your efficiency, confidence, and productivity as a writer. With classes rated as high as 4.6/5 stars, you'll discover exercises you can practice to improve your writing skill, learn how to find your voice, understand how to tap into your most productive drive, and much more. By the end of the courses, you won't only have the skill, but you'll also have the drive to become a successful freelance writer.

Start a profitable side hustle today. Right now, The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

