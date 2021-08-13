Stocks

Is a Breakout in the Charts for Triumph Group?

An ascending triangle pattern has formed in the chart of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI). The stock hit a resistance line multiple times and if it breaks thr...
Next Article
Is a Breakout in the Charts for Triumph Group?
Image credit: shutterstock.com - StockNews

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on StockNews
 An ascending triangle pattern has formed in the chart of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI). The stock hit a resistance line multiple times and if it breaks through, a breakout is expected to occur. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, and systems for the aviation industry. It serves a worldwide customer base of players in the commercial, business, and military markets.

Although the company took a hit during the pandemic, the long-term outlook for the commercial aerospace industry is bullish due to the air travel demand. In fact, the company is seeing sales growth from Airbus commercial programs. Plus, TGI has a strong presence in the U.S. defense market.

The company had $237 million in cash as of the most recent quarter compared with only $5 million in short-term debt. However, TGI has a negative profit margin. Sales have been down an average of 18.3% over the past three years and down 33.5% over the last year.

But analysts expect earnings to rise 2,133.3% for the year, which has led to a Growth Grade of B in our POWR Ratings service. The stock appears overvalued at its current price with a forward P/E of 37.59. TGI’s stock is down for the month, but up 55.7% for the year. It has been in a long-term uptrend since November as seen in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of TGI below with the added notations:

Chart of TGI provided by TradingView

An ascending triangle pattern has formed in the chart of TGI.  After falling below a previous $20 support mark back in July, TGI has rallied back up to hit that same $20 level as resistance multiple times. Along the way, the stock has also formed a trendline of support.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

Eventually, one of those two lines will break. A long trade could be entered on a break above $20 with a stop placed under the point of entry. However, if support were to break, lower prices could follow instead.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

TGI shares were trading at $19.66 per share on Friday morning, up $0.11 (+0.56%). Year-to-date, TGI has gained 56.53%, versus a 19.91% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing.

More...

The post Is a Breakout in the Charts for Triumph Group? appeared first on StockNews.com
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs