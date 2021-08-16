Dairy Queen

Mounties Charge Canadian Pilot Who 'Took Cravings for Ice Cream to a Whole New Level' and Landed Helicopter in Dairy Queen Parking Lot

The passenger of the helicopter proceeded to purchase an ice cream cake.
On July 31, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of Tisdale, Saskatchewan (SK) received a complaint about a helicopter that had landed in a "high traffic parking lot" and "blew up dust and debris through the area, which includes schools, an aquatic centre and more."

The high-traffic parking lot turned out to be a local Dairy Queen, and it was quickly determined by the RCMP that the landing was not an emergency: The passenger inside the helicopter proceeded to enter the nearby restaurant for an ice cream cake. Or, as the official RCMP release put it, "A Leroy, SK man took cravings for ice cream to a whole new level — and landed in the middle of a Tisdale RCMP investigation."

Because the landing was not an emergency, the 34-year-old pilot — who was properly licensed — was charged with one count of dangerous operation of an aircraft and will appear in court on September 7. The infraction can result in jail time and a $5,000 fine, which adds up to more than 100 Dairy Queen ice cream cakes.

