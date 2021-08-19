Programmers

Python Is One of the Best Programming Languages for Entrepreneurs

Start building more advanced programs and learn how to apply Python to the real world.
Image credit: Alex Chumak/Unsplash

In the digital age, entrepreneurs owe it to themselves to develop a technical education as well as a business one. For anyone working in the tech space, that means learning how to program. And there's no better first programming language to learn than Python.

Python is a general-purpose programming language considered by many experts to be one of the easiest to learn. It's also one of the best to learn because it's used in a huge array of topics, from data science to video game programming. In The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle, you'll get a beginner-to-expert education that will soon have you comfortably using Python in your everyday life. Valued at $2,000, it's on sale for only $29.99. 

This ten-course bundle includes training from top instructors like Juan Galvan (4.5/5 instructor rating), Joe Rahl (4.6/5), and Edouard Renard (4.6/5). From the outset, you'll learn the ins and outs of Python programming and learn how the software development industry works. You'll learn the basic and advanced types in Python, explore fundamentals like strings and operators, understand lists, tuplets, sets, and dictionaries, and much more. From there, you'll gain a foundational understanding of Python by creating various scripts and software programs, scraping websites, building automation, and more.

As you progress into more advanced concepts, you'll also start building more advanced programs and learn how to apply Python to the real world. There are courses dedicated to real-time stream processing using Apache Spark 3 and Python, automating stock trading to maximize ROI, Python flow control, graphic user interface (GUI) design, and much more. Before you know it, you'll have the skills to use Python at work.

Get familiar with one of today's most popular programming languages. Right now, you can get The Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for just $29.99 for a limited time.

