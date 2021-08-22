Video Marketing

Learning Video Production Can Help You Scale Your Business

Video drives more engagement than any other type of content. Learn how to take your marketing up a notch.
Image credit: Vanilla Bear Films/Unsplash

If there's one thing consumers want more of in 2021, it's video. Sixty-six percent of people would rather watch a short video about a product or service over reading something, and 68 percent of them will watch a video in full if it's under a minute long. For entrepreneurs, that's important to note, because video drives more engagement than any other type of content on platforms like Instagram. So what are you waiting for? We know video works, it's time you learn how video marketing can help your business.

Get started with The 2021 Complete Video Production Super Bundle. After this bundle, you won't have to hire any outside help, you'll just be ready to hit the ground running with a new video marketing strategy. Valued at $2,000, it's on sale now for just $34.99. 

This 10-course bundle covers all aspects of crafting original video, with content from top instructors like Phil Ebiner (4.6/5 instructor rating) and Jonathan Levi (4.5/5 rating). Starting with a complete video production bootcamp, you'll learn how to master shooting a video in manual mode on a DSLR, mirrorless, or professional cinema camera, You'll expose and compose better shots that tell your story, light your videos with professional techniques on a budget, record crisp and clean audio in any environment, and learn how to edit videos to cut them down and make them more engaging. You'll even learn how to shoot incredible videos with smartphones and webcams.

From there, you'll delve into more specific topics, like wedding, drone, and webcam videography, how to get set up on YouTube, and much more. There's also a course dedicated to crafting high-quality commerce video content and how to leverage your digital product library with video.

Take your business's marketing strategy up a notch. Get The 2021 Complete Video Production Super Bundle today for just $34.99.

