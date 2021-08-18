Finance

Chipotle Shares Holding Near All-Time High, But May Be Extended

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is trading in a potentially bullish tight formation after zipping 11.54% following the company’s strong second-quar...
Next Article
Chipotle Shares Holding Near All-Time High, But May Be Extended
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com - MarketBeat

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat
 Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is trading in a potentially bullish tight formation after zipping 11.54% following the company’s strong second-quarter earnings report last month. 

Earnings increased to $7.46 per share, up from $0.40 per share a year ago, during the Covid-battered second quarter. Revenue was $1.89 billion, up 39%. 

Earnings and revenue growth both accelerated in the past two quarters.

The stock cleared a cup-shaped base on July 7 in below-average volume. The stock then moved into a fairly tight sideways pattern for the next three weeks before the earnings report. 

Although a low volume breakout is not ideal, as it can signal tepid enthusiasm, the tight sideways trade can be a precursor of more gains to come.

That’s what happened in this case, although an earnings report always has the potential to send a stock sharply in either direction. Often, a company can top views but there’s something in the guidance, or even a seemingly insignificant comment buried deep in the earnings release that scares Wall Street. 

As it happened, Chipotle topped analysts’ views by $0.94. Revenue also beat expectations. 

In the quarter, comparable-store sales, new store openings and restaurant-level margins were all strong, giving institutional investors a dollop of confidence.  

While in-store dining business has increased, the resurgence of Covid cases may put a dent in the restaurant rebound. 

Within the restaurant sub-industry, Chipotle is among the strongest performers, when you take fundamental and technical performance both into account. 

Following the earnings report, the stock advanced more than 17% for the week in double the average weekly volume. It rallied to a high of $1912.75 on August 5, although volume was 31% below normal. 

So far this week, shares are down 1.07%, closing Tuesday at $1867.62. While the pullback has been mild, and in tandem with Tuesday’s broad market decline, it’s certainly possible that renewed fears over Covid may derail some of the enthusiasm about the stock. Part of the company’s growth case was a bounceback in lunch business from returning office workers, but it appears that may be pushed back, perhaps by several months. 

However, the company has said that measures such as loyalty programs, easier digital ordering and installing second make lines, or Digital Kitchens, have helped ramp up sales. 

Most Chipotle locations now have these second lines, designed especially for takeout and delivery orders. It’s also allowed the company to tinker with menu items and develop new concepts. 

For example, earlier this year, Chipotle launched Lifestyle Bowls, available for online ordering. It’s also been testing other items, such as quesadillas, which are also now widely available. 

Of course, shortages of various types, and higher commodity prices are affecting many businesses these days, and food service is right up there with exposure to these headwinds. Restaurants are grappling not only with higher food costs but also higher wages, freight costs, and bottlenecks in the supply chain. In its second-quarter report, Chipotle managers noted the possibility of margins being squeezed on a full-year basis for those reasons. 

Chipotle has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion. As a large company, it’s likely well-positioned to weather the storm of a worsening Covid wave in the coming months. To that end, even the stock’s detractors remain at least somewhat optimistic. 

For example, Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro slashed his rating on the stock to outperform from strong buy, but also raised his price target to $2025 from $1800!

In his note, Vaccaro explained that his concern was about the current valuation following the recent price rise. 

The consensus estimate on Chipotle is a “buy,” with a price target of $1754.13, representing a 6.18% downside. 

Strictly speaking, the stock is in the buy range, as it’s finding support just above its 10-day average. However, it’s also showing some signs of being extended, so caution is in order if you’re making a buy. The tight trade appears bullish, but be aware if investors decide it's time to take some profits. 
Chipotle Shares Holding Near All-Time High, But May Be Extended

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises