If you could choose, how many days would you go to the office?
By Alejandro Paz
In the recruitment consultancy where I lead regionally, Robert Walters, we conducted a study on adaptation to the new world of work. It reveals the perspective of the employees before the return to the offices.
If workers could choose, 8% would prefer not to go to the office and stay in a remote work scheme, 27% would like to go 2 days, 34% 3 days and only 10% would agree to attend 5 days to week.
Main behavior changes when returning to the office
- 74% of employees expect a higher balance
- 39% consider that they can have work weeks with fewer days
- 56% want work to be more collaborative
- 35% would like to end their work hours earlier
- 32% expect to have the opportunity to do personal activities
Main engines to decide the preference between face-to-face or remote work
31% of employees would reject a job offer that requires face-to-face work vs. 14% if it were remote.
Among the main reasons for looking for a job that requires being face-to-face, 50% is for having a balance between life and work, since the pandemic showed that it is difficult to disconnect at home, 63% enjoy going to the office and 37% consider that requires face-to-face interaction to do your job better.
On the other hand, among the main reasons for deciding a remote job over a face-to-face one are 84% no transfer, 49% flexible hours, 38% autonomy, 65% flexibility about where to live and be able to travel, 54% savings and 28% clothing .
After more than a year of remote work, employees need to readjust when they return to the office. However, this situation has opened the opportunity to generate hybrid schemes mixing face-to-face and remote work where employees do not lose contact with co-workers, while maintaining the advantages of the home office .