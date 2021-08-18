Home Office

If you could choose, how many days would you go to the office?

After more than a year of remote work, employees need to readjust when they return to the office. But not everyone wants to go back to how we were in March 2020.
Image credit: Cherrydeck vía Unsplash

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By Alejandro Paz

In the recruitment consultancy where I lead regionally, Robert Walters, we conducted a study on adaptation to the new world of work. It reveals the perspective of the employees before the return to the offices.

If workers could choose, 8% would prefer not to go to the office and stay in a remote work scheme, 27% would like to go 2 days, 34% 3 days and only 10% would agree to attend 5 days to week.

Main behavior changes when returning to the office

  • 74% of employees expect a higher balance
  • 39% consider that they can have work weeks with fewer days
  • 56% want work to be more collaborative
  • 35% would like to end their work hours earlier
  • 32% expect to have the opportunity to do personal activities

Main engines to decide the preference between face-to-face or remote work

31% of employees would reject a job offer that requires face-to-face work vs. 14% if it were remote.

Among the main reasons for looking for a job that requires being face-to-face, 50% is for having a balance between life and work, since the pandemic showed that it is difficult to disconnect at home, 63% enjoy going to the office and 37% consider that requires face-to-face interaction to do your job better.

On the other hand, among the main reasons for deciding a remote job over a face-to-face one are 84% no transfer, 49% flexible hours, 38% autonomy, 65% flexibility about where to live and be able to travel, 54% savings and 28% clothing .

After more than a year of remote work, employees need to readjust when they return to the office. However, this situation has opened the opportunity to generate hybrid schemes mixing face-to-face and remote work where employees do not lose contact with co-workers, while maintaining the advantages of the home office .

