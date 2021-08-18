Spotify Palette, how to get your musical color palette

August 18, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

What does your wardrobe say about you? Your list of favorite movies? Or your playlist? A platform linked to the music streaming app, Spotify Palette , created by Israel Medina, from Texas, United States, analyzes the music you listen to the most on Spotify in the last six months and gives you a color palette. Your personality in different shades!

Image: Spotify Palette.

In addition, it gives you the covers of the artists on which your result was based and images according to your color palette.

How to get your color palette from Spotify?

Enter the page www.spotifypalette.com Login with your Spotify account The page will do the analysis and show you your color palette based on your musical tastes. It will tell you what it means. For example, the red palette is associated with passion or desire and energy. If you display the menu you can see the other two results: the main songs you listened to and the images related to your color palette.

At the moment, the page does not have the option to share on social networks. However, people have taken screenshot of it and posted it manually.

