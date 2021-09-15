4 Proven Tips for Creating a Competitive Business Within a Crowded Niche

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Like it or not, some products and services naturally have a lot more competition than others. Even if you have a high-quality offering, it can be surprisingly easy for it to get lost among a sea of similar competitors.

When trying to gain the attention (and dollars) of your target audience, positioning your product or service as a competitive offer is often key to standing out. With a unique value proposition, you can make your offer that much more appealing to your potential customers.

While the exact “recipe” for a competitive offer can vary based on the product or service you’re selling, the right combination, custom-tailored to your audience, will help you gain major headway in your niche. Here are four key ingredients.