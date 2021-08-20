Finance

So Far Bath & Body Works Stock is Showing No Separation Anxiety

BBWI stock is now soaring back towards its 52-week high after the company delivered a stellar earnings report. This removed uncertainty about the comp...
Next Article
So Far Bath &amp; Body Works Stock is Showing No Separation Anxiety
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com - MarketBeat

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

On August 19, Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) delivered its first earnings report since separating from Victoria’s Secret (NYSE: VSCO). Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret were the two signature brands that comprised the company formerly known as LBrands. 

Many analysts were curious to see how the company would perform on its own. And the early bets suggested that this was going to be a tough report. Shares of BBWI stock were down over 10% from their 52-week high in the two weeks since liquidating Victoria’s Secret in early August. 

However, BBWI stock is now soaring back towards that 52-week high after a stellar earnings report. The company reported net sales of $3.318 billion in Q2 and which was a 43% increase from the same quarter in 2020. It was also a 14% increase from the same quarter in 2019. 

What really stood out was the company’s guidance which suggested sales growth at a mid- to high-single digit level over the next three to five years. The company also believes they can achieve an operating margin in the low to mid-20% range.  

BBWI Stock is Now on Breakout Alert 

Frequently a stellar earnings report will trigger analysts to revisit their rating. When that combines with strong upward price movement, you have the right conditions for a breakout to the upside. The company already has strong price movement. In the next week, investors should get a chance to see how analysts felt about the company’s report.  

Slower Growth in Bath & Body Direct  

Of course, any successful retailer in 2021 is going to need a strong multichannel architecture. For Bath & Body Works, that means Bath & Body Direct. Throughout the pandemic, LBrands performed well due in large part to the performance of Bath & Body Works. And a good bit of that was due to the company’s ability to sell and deliver to customers outside of its brick and mortar locations.  

The numbers for the Direct unit are down 6.3% year-over-year (YOY) from 2020. That’s to be expected as the company has started to reopen its stores. And store sales are up 106.9% YOY.  

The Retail Sector Faces Headwinds 

I’ve seen some comments that the company didn’t revise their guidance higher. But this may be a case where it’s better to be safe than sorry. The retail sector does face a series of challenges.  

In its list of all the potential things that could cause the company to miss on its guidance, it didn’t specifically mention the Delta variant. It did, however, give the standard nod to the fact that “Risks related to Covid-19 persist.”  

I would be more cautious about the U.S. Retail Sales Report that showed a 1.1% month-over-month decline in retail sales in July. That report preceded retail earnings reports and did introduce concern that growth in the retail sector may be slowing. 

And then there was the monthly consumer sentiment index reading from The University of Michigan’s that showed a reading of 70.2. That was a large decline from the July reading of 81.2, and was also smaller than the number that the analysts had expected (81.3) 

Of course, the larger question is why? Certainly, there is concern about the Delta variant bringing more restrictions to the retail sector. But what would concern me more is the recent inflationary pressure in the economy.  

I understand that Bath & Body Works core products may be a bit recession-proof. However, you do have to wonder what a continuing rise in consumer staples will do to discretionary purchases.  

Analysts Believe the Stock Has Further to Run 

The company’s average 12-month price target is $78.71. Given the stock’s price at this moment, that’s a 20% increase. Since the company’s separation from Victoria’s Secret, two analysts gave the stock an upgrade with another analyst providing a boost in its price target.  

If you haven’t taken a position in BBWI stock, I’d wait just a bit to see what the analyst community has to say. If the company gets some additional upgrades, it’s former 52-week high may be its new floor.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises