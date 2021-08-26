Upgrade Your Resume with This Professional Resume-Building Tool

Resumes

Need to head back to work? The hipCV Resume Builder can help.
Image credit: Bram Naus/Unsplash

Most entrepreneurs don't strike gold overnight. Just ask Steve Jobs. But to continue pursuing that entrepreneurial dream, you need an income. Unfortunately, it's incredibly difficult to make a first impression in a hyper-competitive job market — especially when you haven't met face to face with a hiring manager. With so many resumes flying in for every job, it's exceedingly difficult to make your resume stand out. That's why tools like hipCV Resume Builder are so useful. Normally listed at $79, a year subscription is on sale now for just $49. 

With hipCV, you'll give yourself a fighting chance at every job opportunity. In just minutes, you can create an impressive resume through its simple, intuitive interface. You probably already have a resume, but if it hasn't been updated in a while, hipCV helps you through the process, providing professionally written sentences and examples that will improve your chances of getting hired. If you need a brand new one, it will help you with that too. It works everywhere, allowing you to build a mobile-friendly website for your resume or download and share it as a PDF.

More importantly, when you share a link to your resume on social networks or send it by email, hipCV tracks every visit to your online resume. You'll see the location and time of the visit on a map so you know who is looking at it and can better time your follow-up emails to make sure you're fresh in a hiring manager's mind. Need a cover letter too? hipCV also comes with great cover letter designs that match your resume. It'll even help you craft your cover letter from scratch.

Find out why hipCV Resume Builder was named a #1 Product of the Day on ProductHunt. Normally $79, you can get a one-year subscription to hipCV Resume Builder for 37 percent off at just $49 for a limited time.

