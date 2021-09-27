3 Steps Leaders Can Take to Avoid Team Burnout as the Pandemic Continues

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the pandemic continues to rage, workers around the world are still struggling with feelings of stress and burnout. A recent Microsoft survey of 30,000 people found that 54% of employees are overworked and 39% are exhausted. These concerning stats show little sign of improvement as people’s mental health and work/life balance continue to suffer as we face new guidance and updated restrictions due to the evolving nature of this pandemic.

As a leader, I am keenly aware of the effects of burnout on teams and strive to support the people I work with and create an environment where they can flourish, despite even the hardest of circumstances. I’m privileged to be a part of an organization that has worked hard throughout the pandemic to prioritize the mental health and well-being of its workers. Cisco has taken on new initiatives and created new programs in the last 18 months to support its people in their work and personal lives, and while there is always room for improvement, I have seen and experienced firsthand how some of these activities have helped alleviate team burnout.