Help Your Business Succeed Through Better Financial Management

August 29, 2021 2 min read

According to a US Bank study, 80 percent of new businesses fail because of poor cash flow management. Starting a business isn't all fun and games, there's a lot of financial management involved and if you aren't sure what you're doing, it could spell doom for your business. That's why it's crucial for new and experienced entrepreneurs alike to have a firm grasp on financial management. If you need a little help, The Financial Management Training Bundle has your back. Valued at $1,000, it's on sale now for just $14.99.

This five-course bundle comprises a curriculum from Apex Learning, an award-winning digital education company. From the outset, you'll learn the basics of financial management, about the relationship between financial and cash flow statements, how to analyze and interpret financial statements, and much more. Then, you'll gain skills essential to financial advisors. You'll get introduced to the basic concepts of finance, develop a well-thought-out financial plan, understand how to assess and manage financial risks, and more. Finally, you'll delve into more advanced topics like financial modeling and analysis. Using Excel, you'll learn how to create smart financial models to better predict the financial future and budget for any scenario. You'll also learn how to better analyze and interpret financial statements by learning through real case studies, and familiarizing yourself with accounting principles and practices that will help your business operate more efficiently.

Don't let your business get caught in the financial lurch. Get the education you need to help your business run more smoothly and profitably. Right now, The Financial Management Training Bundle is on sale for just $14.99. Plus, with this limited-time deal, you'll earn a $10 store credit within 14 days of your purchase if you spend at least $50 in-store, as long as your total exceeds $50 after any returns.

