TikTok and Shopify Team Up for In-App Shopping

August 25, 2021 2 min read

TikTok users will soon be able to make purchases directly through the app thanks to a new partnership between the social media platform and Shopify.

A Tuesday release from Shopify said that merchants with a TikTok for Business account will soon be able to add a tab to their profiles and sync their Shopify product catalogues to make “a mini-storefront.” The mini-storefront will link directly to their online store for easy checkout.

Kylie Jenner, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, released a statement with the release: “I built my business on social media; it’s where my fans go first to look for what’s new from Kylie Cosmetics. I have so much fun creating TikTok videos, and I love sharing posts of my fans using the products. That’s why I’m excited for Kylie Cosmetics to be one of the first to let customers shop directly on our TikTok!”

In his own statement, Shopify president Harley Finkelstein said, "Creators are paving the way for a new kind of entrepreneurship where content, community, and commerce are key. By enabling new in-app shopping experiences and product discovery on TikTok for the first time, Shopify is powering the creator economy on one of the fastest-growing social and entertainment platforms in the world. We are excited to help this next generation of entrepreneurs connect with their audiences in more ways—and with TikTok as a visionary partner."

Merchants will be able to tag their products in organic TikTok posts. Users can shop directly from the mini-storefront or press on a tagged product to be taken to that merchant’s online store. Prior to the partnership, ads were the only way a TikTok creator could market a product for sale.