Global Businesses Need Global Solutions Like Remote

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the past year, the global workforce has experienced a complete revolution. Initiated by the Covid-19 pandemic, workers left offices to start working remotely, in most cases without skipping a beat. Now, 84 percent of current workers prefer working from home and there's reason to believe that remote work is here to stay. As such, this new working world will continue to evolve and fundamentally transform the way businesses communicate and work together.

Remote

Remote work will also fundamentally change the way businesses manage their own teams. With fewer geographical limitations, workforces can be truly global, which means your business needs solutions that can meet the complex makeup of your teams.

As your company grows to meet a global market and incorporates employees from all over the world, you need management systems like the aptly-named Remote, a platform designed for globally distributed teams. It's an HR and compliance management system that ensures your business is fully prepared to meet the needs of employees no matter where they are in the world—even if they've never stepped foot in the office.

With Remote, it's easy to onboard, pay, and acknowledge remote employees and contractors anywhere in the world. The sleek onboarding platform offers salary simulations, data collection, digital contracts, and more to make onboarding overseas employees a breeze. Remote also simplifies the legal and operational complexities of onboarding residents of many different countries into a single simple invoice. When it comes time to manage payroll, benefits, and documents, Remote provides a single central location for payroll approvals, employee documentation, and benefits management.

Perhaps most importantly, Remote helps you mitigate the compliance risks of hiring international employees and contractors thanks to in-country labor law experts who ensure your business always stays compliant, even as you hire across national borders.

Why use Remote?

Remote's global infrastructure makes it the only solution that can offer the best combination of service and protection for hiring in other countries. The fully self-service platform eliminates the need to go back and forth with an HR provider while ironclad intellectual property protection ensures you always retain full ownership of your IP, invention rights, and employee data.

But the best thing about Remote? It has no minimum employee counts or contracts, so whether you're hiring one employee for a month or 100 for life, the process never changes. They offer an accessible flat pricing plan with no hidden fees so you always know exactly what you owe.

Scaling globally? Try Remote out today and get 50 percent off their global employment solution for your first employee for the first three months.